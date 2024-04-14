Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Denzel Dumfries, Juventus unlikely to target Mason Greenwood, and more - April 14, 2024

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13, in the Premier League. Club captain Bruno Fernandes scored a brace, but it wasn't enough to earn three points for his side.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, Juventus are unlikely to target Mason Greenwood this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 14, 2024.

Manchester United want Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have their eyes on Denzel Dumfries, according to Inter Live. The Dutch right-back will enter the final year of his contract with Inter Milan this summer and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Dumfries and apparently want to bring him to Old Trafford this summer. The 27-year-old has appeared 32 times across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, registering three goals and six assists.

The Premier League giants could secure his services for around €30m and he would compete with Diogo Dalot for a place in the starting XI. Manchester United are expected to move on Aaron Wan-Bissaka this year and interestingly, the Englishman is wanted by Inter.

The Italian club are preparing for Dumfries' eventual departure and have reportedly identified Wan-Bissaka as his replacement. The two clubs could chalk out a deal that suits all parties involved.

Juventus unlikely to target Mason Greenwood, says Dean Jones

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to move to Turin this summer

Juventus are unlikely to move for Mason Greenwood this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English forward was shipped off on loan to Getafe last summer and is unlikely to make a return to Manchester United's first team squad. Recent reports have suggested that the Bianconeri are planning to take the 22-year-old to Italy.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the Serie A side are likely to move for Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

"I’m not totally convinced by the Mason Greenwood links, but Juventus are on the lookout for a new forward for next season and are going to be moving on Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean to make room," said Jones.

He continued:

"If Greenwood could be nabbed on the cheap, maybe that opens it up a bit more, but we are potentially looking at a Juventus under Thiago Motta next season, and they are being linked with Joshua Zirkzee. He is Motta’s forward right now, at Bologna. He understands the system, and I’m told he would be very open to following him."

Greenwood has appeared 29 times across competitions for the La Liga side this season, registering eight goals and five assists.

Andre Onana opens up on struggles at Old Trafford

Andre Onana hasn't been entirely convincing this season at Old Trafford

Andre Onana has admitted that he has suffered due to constant criticism since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan last summer. The Cameroonian endured a difficult first six months at Old Trafford, although he has come into his own in recent games. The 28-year-old has appeared 43 times for the Red Devils this season, registering 12 clean sheets and conceding 69 goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Onana thanked his teammates for helping him through the tough times.

"Six months before, I was seen as the best. Then it can be that in six months, everything changes and you just have to deal with the situation. In life, everything is temporary. We are in this together. I want to thank Tom [Heaton], Altay [Bayındır], Richard [Hartis] and Craig [Mawson]. It’s been a difficult time, a difficult situation, a difficult start for me," said Onana.

He continued:

“They were there with me. They told me, ‘Andre, listen, we know who you are. We were sitting in front of the TV, we were watching you playing the Champions League semi-final. You were almost close to winning against City in the final. So we all know who you are. Take your time. Most of the keepers who have been here at Manchester United had difficulty in the beginning.'"

Onana was signed as a replacement for David de Gea, who left the Premier League giants last summer as a free agent.