Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Gabriel Moscardo, Tottenham eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo, and more - November 28, 2023

Manchester United will travel to RAMS Park on Wednesday, November 29, to face Galatasaray in a crucial Champions League group stage tie. The Red Devils are bottom of Group A after four games and need a win to keep hopes of knockout qualifications alive.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Gabriel Moscardo. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from November 28, 2023.

Manchester United want Gabriel Moscardo

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Gabriel Moscardo, according to ESPN Brazil. The 18-year-old is the latest talent to emerge out of South America and capture the imagination of European clubs.

Moscardo has been impressive for Corinthians this season and has been identified as an option by the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag remains keen to upgrade his options in midfield, especially with Casemiro showing signs of regression this season. Moscardo could be a long-term replacement for the legendary Brazilian at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also interested in the 18-year-old, but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly leading the race for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign Jean-Clair Todibo, according to The Evening Standard. The Red Devils have had their eyes on the French defender for a while and are likely to explore a possible deal in January. Erik ten Hag is not satisfied with the options in defense, which has been laid bare by Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

Ten Hag has identified Todibo as an option, with the Frenchman enjoying a spectacular rise at Nice in recent times. Todibo is now a first-team regular and has appeared 11 times in the league this season, all of which were starts.

Manchester United want him at Old Trafford amid the growing uncertainties surrounding the future of Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils will have to ward off competition from Spurs to get their hands on the 23-year-old.

Journalist backs four players to leave Old Trafford in 2024

Jadon Sancho is among the players expected to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has named four players who could leave Manchester United next year. The Red Devils are expected to streamline their squad next year, with exits likely in the winter as well as next summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are the players backed to leave Old Trafford.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said the Red Devils are willing to offload Sancho to Saudi Arabia despite interest from Juventus.

“Manchester United are open to Saudi offers for Jadon Sancho even if the 23-year-old prefers to stay in Europe. A Juventus loan is far less beneficial than not only a £45-50m fee from Saudi, but as importantly one that’s paid on preferable terms. Of course, it’s not as simple as only what Manchester United want. They have to factor in Sancho’s desire also,” wrote Jacobs.

"Rafael Varane is also being considered by multiple Saudi suitors including Al-Ittihad," he continued. "It’s going to be difficult in January, and Varane is not entirely sold on Saudi despite falling out of favour at Old Trafford. But that won’t put dealmakers off trying at some point in 2024."

Jacobs noted that a January exit might not be on the cards for Martial, but tipped Van de Beek to leave in the winter.

“Anthony Martial is certainly not unsellable if a healthy offer arrives. PSG looked in the past but were not convinced to try last summer. Lyon would still love to bring Martial back but he would have to take a significant wage cut. Lyon are also bottom of Ligue 1 so it’s just not feasible unless a loan, or they try at the end of the season should safety be secured,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Perhaps the most likely January exit is Donny van de Beek, who has attracted interest in both Italy and Turkey. Burnley have also discussed internally a loan with option to buy, but it’s believed van de Beek prefers joining a club with European football.”

None of the players mentioned are first-team regular under Erik ten Hag right now.