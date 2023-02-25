Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Jeremie Frimpong; Casemiro hails Bruno Fernandes, and more - February 25, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday (February 26) in the EFL Cup final. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a morale-boosting win over Barcelona in midweek in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs to reach the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, Casemiro has spoken highly of Bruno Fernandes. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 25, 2023:

Manchester United want Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been quite impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The Red Devils have sent scouts to track the player this season and are pleased with the reports sent back to Old Trafford. Ten Hag is believed to be pursuing an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The English right-back has worked his way back into the starting XI recently, while Dalot has also enjoyed a steady rise under Ten Hag. However, both players remain linked with exits from Old Trafford. Frimpong has been identified as the ideal candidate to help the team hit a higher level.

Frimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. Jeremie Frimpong remains in the list of big clubs with chances of summer move— Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him in January.Frimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. Jeremie Frimpong remains in the list of big clubs with chances of summer move— Bayer Leverkusen wanted to keep him in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfersFrimpong has 7 assists and 5 goals in all competitions this season, performing at top level. https://t.co/Ck3v7m6dqN

The Dutch full-back is valued at £40-50 million by Leverkusen. However, Manchester United believe the Bundesliga side could be convinced to let him go for £30-35 million. The 22-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring five goals and setting up seven.

Casemiro hails Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has hailed Bruno Fernandes as the best player at Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils last summer and has struck up a fabulous partnership with the Portuguese in the middle of the park.

The two have been indispensable for Ten Hag, who's working to take the Premier League giants back to their heydays.

UF @UtdFaithfuls Man Utd have still NEVER lost a game that Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have started together Man Utd have still NEVER lost a game that Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have started together 🚨 Man Utd have still NEVER lost a game that Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have started together ❤️ https://t.co/Q1vAuUVGFy

Speaking to the club’s website, as cited by The Peoples Person, Casemiro praised Fernandes for his contribution in midfield and attack.

“Before coming to Manchester United, I’d turn on the TV and watch their games. …and he was the best player. He’s one of the guys that helps up front and midfield; he is part of that transition. He’s our best player there,” said Casemiro.

The Brazilian added that he wants to be remembered as a good person at Old Trafford.

“I feel at home as if it was the first day. I also want to be known as a good person here at the club. To be known as someone with character, as a good person, that’s also important,” said Casemiro.

The 31-year-old has appeared 32 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, registering four goals and five assists.

Stan Collymore advises Ten Hag to start Marcel Sabitzer in EFL Cup final

Marcel Sabitzer will be in contention to start for Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Ten Hag should start Marcel Sabitzer ahead of Fred in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

The Dutch manager is likely to have a selection headache following the Brazilian’s recent improved performances. Meanwhile, Sabitzer has also been impressive since arriving on loan from Bayern Munich in January.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Sabitzer should start the game as he offers more creativity.

“One of the biggest decisions facing Ten Hag is which midfielder to play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes – Marcel Sabitzer or Fred. Personally, I’d play Sabitzer from the start because I think he offers more creativity and then look to bring Fred on with 30 minutes to go and utilise his high energy,” said Collymore.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Marcel Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittmann: “He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the outset that the Premier League was great for him. He is an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can do there. And that's what's in demand there.” [ @kerry_hau Marcel Sabitzer’s agent, Roger Wittmann: “He loves this English hardness! It was clear from the outset that the Premier League was great for him. He is an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can do there. And that's what's in demand there.” [@kerry_hau] https://t.co/i5TWJFnu3D

However, Collymore acknowledged Fred’s superb performance against Barcelona and said that the Brazilian’s inclusion in Sunday’s team would be justified as well.

“With all that being said, following his (Fred's) incredible performance on Thursday night against Barcelona, especially in the game’s second half, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Ten Hag rewards the Brazilian with another start on Sunday,” said Collymore.

Fred has registered five goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions this season for Manchester United.

