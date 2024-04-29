Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Jose Gimenez; Juventus eyeing Mason Greenwood, and more - April 29, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 6, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez. Elsewhere, Juventus have set their sights on on-loan United attacker Mason Greenwood.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 29, 2024:

Manchester United want Jose Gimenez

Jose Gimenez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Jose Gimenez, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils are likely to strengthen their options at the back this summer, with Raphael Varane's future still uncertain. The Frenchman could leave at the end of the season, and Gimenez has been identified as a possible replacement. The report adds that the Uruguayan could be available for €30 million this year.

The 29-year-old has been a first-team regular for Atletico Madrid over the years and could be a fine option for Ten Hag to consider. Los Rojiblancos are ready to let him go this summer to raise funds for new signings. Gimenez could be an upgrade on Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, neither of whom are first-team regulars at Old Trafford.

The Uguruayan's tenacity and experience could be an asset for Manchester United, but he has suffered with injuries this season, which could be a cause for concern for the club. The 29-year-old has appeared 30 times across competitions for the La Liga side this season, 21 of which have been starts.

Juventus eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood could be on his way to Turin

Juventus are ready to take Mason Greenwood to Turin this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A giants are looking for a new winger this summer and have zeroed in on the English forward. Greenwood is on loan at Getafe but doesn't have a future at Manchester United. The disgraced forward's contract with the club expires at the end of next season, and he's likely to be offloaded this summer.

The Bianconeri are hoping to take advantage of the situation and prise the 22-year-old away. Despite his off-field struggles, Greenwood remains a gifted player and has been showcasing his skill in Spain this season.

The Englishman has registered 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions. Once considered the next big thing out of the Red Devils' academy, Greenwood could be open to a move to Italy to get his career back on track.

Former player advises Red Devils to target Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel will be available for his next assignment this summer

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has advised the club to appoint Thomas Tuchel as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

The Dutch manager has failed to impress this season at Old Trafford, and he's heavily tipped to face the sack come the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Tuchel will also part ways with Bayern Munich this summer and apparently wants an immediate return to football management.

Speaking on BeIN Sports, Schmeichel pointed out that the German manager enjoyed decent success with Chelsea during his time in England.

“I like Thomas Tuchel. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times and his football knowledge is fantastic. He’s been a little bit unlucky with being at two big football clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times where things weren’t working on every level.

"It’s not that he didn’t do well Chelsea, for instance. I mean, he won the Champions League, didn’t he?!" said Schmeichel.

He continued:

“I just like him, there’s something about him. He projects an authority. Never compare people, but he’s got the same kind of thing that (Jurgen) Klopp has. You know he’s the boss and you know what he’s doing.”

Thomas has registered a 64.29% win ratio with the Bavarians and could still guide them to a Champions League triumph this season.