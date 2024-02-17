Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Leny Yoro, club eyeing Mathys Tel, and more - February 17, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday (February 18) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league after 24 games and are pushing for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have made Leny Yoro a priority target this summer. Elsewhere, the English giants are keeping a close eye on Mathys Tel.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 17, 2024.

Manchester United want Leny Yoro

Manchester United are pushing to secure the services of Leny Yoro this summer, according to AS. The French defender has exploded onto the scene at Lille this season and is now a first-team regular. Yoro has appeared 28 times across all competitions this season, including 26 starts. His efforts have forced the Old Trafford hierarchy to sit up and take note.

The Red Devils are sweating over the future of Raphael Varane, who is in the final six months of his contract. Yoro has all the abilities to become a world-beater in the future and could be a fantastic replacement for his countryman. The Ligue 1 side are apparently willing to let him leave for €60m, but Manchester United will face competition from Real Madrid for the 18-year-old.

Red Devils eyeing Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been in touch with Bayern Munich regarding a move for Mathys Tel, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old forward has struggled for first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena this season and is already linked with an exit. Tel has appeared 27 times across all competitions for the Bavarians, registering six goals and three assists.

However, only four of them have been starts, adding to the player's frustration. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to revamp their attack this summer. With Marcus Rashford and Antony struggling to impress and Anthony Martial set to be a free agent, Tel has emerged as an option for Erik ten Hag. The Frenchman would ideally like to stay at the Allianz Arena, but is willing to leave on a permanent deal in search of regular football.

Manchester United urged to appoint Dan Ashworth

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to secure the services of Dan Ashworth at any cost. The Red Devils are reportedly planning to take the Newcastle United sporting director to Old Trafford this year. Ashworth is highly regarded on the European circuit but bringing him away from St. James' Park could be a costly affair.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore insisted that Ashworth is the right man for the Red Devils.

"With Ashworth, they would have a man who is so in tune with player recruitment in the Premier League; a man who has knowledge of the basement market, by which I mean going out and finding players such as Kaoru Mitoma when he was at Brighton; someone who knows the intermediate market, in which he is turning Newcastle into a team that will consistently be competing in Europe; therefore, he understands the Premier League from top to bottom," wrote Collymore.

He continued:

"In my opinion, he is the best in the business at the moment and I think he is the right man for Manchester United. I’m sure the Saudis would have called Dan and said ‘pick a number’, but you might only get one shot at going to a club like Man United and that is what might prompt him to move to Old Trafford."

Collymore added that Ashworth's arrival could complete a winning team at Old Trafford.

“The coaches at Man United will have no excuses once everything at Manchester club is in place. The Red Devils will have Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada as their new CEO and Dan Ashworth all working towards bringing success back to the Premier League giants. These are the best in the business and they know what they are doing," wrote Collymore.

He concluded:

“However, they still need to acquire the Newcastle sporting director and in my opinion, they should get him at all costs and give him what he needs to do his job to full effect.”

Manchester United have struggled to impress in the transfer market of late and desperately need someone of Ashworth's qualities at the club.