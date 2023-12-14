Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Lois Openda; club not eyeing Erik ten Hag replacement, and more - December 14, 2023

Manchester United face leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (December 14) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team have lost their last two games across competitions and face a daunting task against the Reds.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not in talks to replace manager Ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 14, 2023:

Manchester United want Lois Openda

Lois Openda has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Lois Openda, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal, scoring just 18 times in 16 league games, the fewest in the top-14. New signing Rasmus Hojlund hasn't found his feet at Old Trafford, prompting ten Hag to look for solutions.

Openda has popped up on the Dutchman's radar, following a series of impressive outings with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old has 14 goals and three assists from 23 outings across competitions, catching the attention of the Red Devils.

However, prising him away won't be an easy feat, with the player under contract till 2028. The Belgian striker has a £70 million release clause, which United could exercise from 2025 onwards.

Red Devils not eyeing Erik ten Hag replacement

Julen Lopetegui is available for his next job.

Manchester United have not identified Julen Lopetegui as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch manager is in troubled waters at Old Trafford after a disastrous start to the season. His team have lost a whopping 12 times across competitions, and Relevo have reported that Julen Lopetegui has emerged as Ten Hag's successor.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's no contact between the Red Devils and the Spanish manager.

“I wanted to start today by addressing some of the rumours about Erik ten Hag and a possible replacement being lined up by Manchester United, with some credible sources suggesting Julen Lopetegui is gaining strength as a candidate to take over at Old Trafford,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I don’t want to deny or talk down any colleagues and the information they’re getting, but all I can say is that I’m not aware of any contact between Man United and Lopetegui at this stage.

"There’s not a lot more I can say other than what I’ve previously reported, which is that United continue to back Ten Hag, even if there is an awareness that things have to improve."

Romano added that Lopetegui - who had a brief spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers - is keen to work in the Premier League again.

“I can also say that, for sure Lopetegui wants to work in the Premier League again after his experience at Wolves, and that’s why he said no to a proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad recently. Apart from that, there’s no update as of now," wrote Romano.

Lopetegui took charge at the Molineux in November last year and was relieved of his duties in August.

Former player slams Manchester United for not targetting English duo

Harry Kane has lit up Allianz Arena since his arrival this summer.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed the club for not targeting Harry Kane and Declan Rice this summer.

The Red Devils were in need of a new No. 9 and had Kane on their wishlist. However, they failed to complete a move, and the 30-year-old eventually left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich. Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead.

Rice, meanwhile, was also a long-term target for the Red Devils, but Arsenal won the race for his services. Erik ten Hag brought in Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day for the defensive midfield position.

Rice and Kane have been outstanding for their respective new clubs since their moves, but the same cannot be said of Amrabat and Hojlund. Speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes labeled his former club's failure to sign the two players as a big mistake.

"I think there were probably a couple of big mistakes in the summer. You’re thinking the likes of Harry Kane, £100 million probably, you get him.

"He would have come here. The other one was Declan Rice for £100 million. You’re buying proper known quality, the right characters, who know about this club and the country," said Scholes.

Kane has scored 22 goals and set up eight in 20 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season.