Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Michael Olise, club receive Denzel Dumfries boost, and more - May 9, 2024

Manchester United have dropped down to eighth in the Premier League after a run of two wins in their last 10 games in the league. Erik ten Hag's men next face table toppers Arsenal on Sunday, May 12, at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United are prioritising a move for Michael Olise this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from May 9, 2024.

Manchester United want Michael Olise, says journalist

Michael Olise

Manchester United are convinced that Michael Olise can be a hit at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones. The French forward could take the step up from Crystal Palace this year after some fine showings for the Eagles so far. Olise has registered nine goals and four assists from 17 outings across competitions and has turned heads at multiple clubs in the league.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the Red Devils are willing to match the 22-year-old's £60m asking price.

"Manchester United have been burned by big acquisitions in wide areas and, obviously, they cannot get another one wrong in that sense. Jadon Sancho did not work out for Manchester United and Antony looks like becoming a disaster signing, considering the large spend. Michael Olise would be a big signing if they can do it and, undoubtedly, there would be huge pressure on him," said Jones.

He continued:

"But, by studying his character and the way he handles himself on the pitch, he can make the game look so easy. That has probably convinced Manchester United that £60million is a reasonable level to spend, and with minimal risk, especially as he has been doing it in the Premier League."

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea also have their eyes on Olise.

Red Devils receive Denzel Dumfries boost

Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have received some good news in their pursuit of Denzel Dumfries. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch right-back is likely to leave Inter Milan this summer. Erik ten Hag is eyeing an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and has set his sights on Dumfries.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils will make a final decision on the matter at the end of the season.

“Another player mentioned as a target for United is Denzel Dumfries. My understanding is that Dumfries could leave Inter as there’s still no agreement to extend his contract, so it’s a concrete possibility,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m told United will not make decisions now, but in the next weeks it will become clear if they will decide to invest on a new right-back this summer.”

The 28-year-old has appeared 34 times across competitions his season for the Nerazzurri, registering three goals and six assists.

Manchester United ready to offload Harry Maguire this summer

Harry Maguire

United are willing to consider offers for Harry Maguire at the end of this season, according to Football Insider. The English defender has been one of the better players for the club this season, managing to hold his own in a faltering backline. Maguire has appeared 31 times across competitions so far, but his future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

INEOS are expected to make multiple changes to the squad over the summer and the 31-year-old could have to make way for younger talents. With the defender's contract set to expire in 2025, the Red Devils have decided to let him go at the end of this season. West Ham United were interested in his services last summer and could consider a move this year as well.