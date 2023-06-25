Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Moises Caicedo; Adrien Rabiot backed to excel at Old Trafford, and more - June 25, 2023

Manchester United are expected to invest heavily on their squad after going from strength to strength under Erik ten Hag in the recently concluded season. The Dutch manager took his team to the FA Cup final, finished third in the Premier League and won the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils want Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Juventus midfielderAdrien Rabiot has been backed to excel at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 25, 2023:

Manchester United want Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Moises Caicedo, according to The Times.

The Red Devils remain eager to upgrade their midfield before the start of the new campaign. Ten Hag had identified Mason Mount as a priority target this summer, but prising him away from Chelsea is proving to be a long-drawn affair. The Blues recently rejected a third bid from the Old Trafford outfit, leaving United frustrated.

Ten Hag has now decided to end his pursuit of Mount and has moved on to Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion in the recently concluded season.

He's already wanted by Arsenal as well as Chelsea, and now Manchester United have entered the fray. The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the Seagulls earlier this year, so he's likely to cost a fortune, though.

Adrien Rabiot backed to excel at Old Trafford

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Adrien Rabiot would be a superb addition to Manchester United’s squad this summer.

The French midfielder’s contract with Juventus expires in the coming days, but the Bianconeri haven’t managed to extend his stay yet. Ten Hag is a long-term admirer of the 28-year-old but failed to sign him last summer.

The Dutch manager is likely to push to secure Rabiot's services on a Bosman move this year. Jones told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils could move for Rabiot this summer.

"I’m told the player himself is quite surprised there hasn’t been more fuss over the fact he could move. This is a player that would upgrade pretty much any squad, and more than that, he would make most starting line-ups better," said Jones.

He continued:

"Arsenal are being linked, but Man United might yet come in for him. I think his experience and qualities would really benefit United, and (he) would certainly be helpful to bring in if their takeover is going to drag on and make big-money signings difficult for this summer."

Rabiot’s arrival could help unleash the true potential of Manchester United’s midfield.

Red Devils working to offload Alex Telles and Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Manchester United are looking to offload Alex Telles and Eric Bailly this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian full-back spent the recently concluded season on loan to Sevilla and is not part of Ten Hag’s plans. Meanwhile, Bailly, who was out on loan at Marseille in the 2022-23 campaign, has also failed to convince the Dutch manager and is surplus to requirements.

The Red Devils are well stocked in the full-back area and can afford to cash in on Telles. Manchester United are also linked to the likes of Kim Min-jae and Axel Disasi to strengthen their centre-back position.

As such, Bailly is also set to be put up for sale. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are willing to let the duo leave for nominal fees.

"Alex Telles and Eric Bailly have both been put up for sale by the club, and it is really interesting because neither are in Erik Ten Hag’s plans for Man United’s future project, so they’re allowed to leave,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The club know both players will not command big fees, so they’re willing to sell them for low asking prices. I don’t know exactly what these figures will be, but what I can say, for sure, is that they’ll be low – really low.”

Romano also added that there's some interest in both players from clubs from abroad.

"As for what teams may be interested in signing the Man United defenders, there is interest in Telles from teams in Portugal, with French clubs monitoring Bailly. Nothing is confirmed or agreed yet – the race is still open," wrote Romano.

Ten Hag remains keen to remove the deadwood from his squad ahead of the new season.

