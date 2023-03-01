Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Paulo Dybala; Gary Neville wants Harry Kane at Old Trafford, and more - March 1, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (March 1). Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off winning the EFL Cup last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, Red Devils legend Gary Neville reckons the club need Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 1, 2023:

Manchester United want Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean has been on a stellar run of form with AS Roma this season and also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.

However, he could leave the Serie A side for just €12 million this summer. Atletico Madrid are already planning to move for him at the end of the season, while the Red Devils and Inter Milan have also joined the race.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Paulo Dybala (29) has a release clause in his AS Roma contract! For Italian clubs the fee is €20m, whilst for foreign clubs the fee is just €12m, reports Paulo Dybala (29) has a release clause in his AS Roma contract! For Italian clubs the fee is €20m, whilst for foreign clubs the fee is just €12m, reports @DiMarzio 🚨🇦🇷 Paulo Dybala (29) has a release clause in his AS Roma contract! For Italian clubs the fee is €20m, whilst for foreign clubs the fee is just €12m, reports @DiMarzio. https://t.co/yY0Rldn0Gr

United are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old but have failed to complete a move so far. They now have a glorious chance to get their wish this year, with Erik ten Hag expected to invest in his attack ahead of the new season.

Dybala is a low-cost option who could add another dimension to the Dutchman’s attack. The Argentinean has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances across competitions this season for Roma.

Gary Neville wants Harry Kane at Old Trafford

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville reckons Harry Kane would be a perfect fit for Manchester United. The Red Devils are likely to sign a new No. 9 this summer and have the Englishman on their wishlist.

Kane has been outstanding for Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons but the club record scorer could leave at the end of the ongoing campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Harry Kane is one of only two players to score 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons in all competitions for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues, along with Robert Lewandowski. Elite. 9 - Harry Kane is one of only two players to score 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons in all competitions for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues, along with Robert Lewandowski. Elite. https://t.co/YZ2ObLSsHc

Speaking on The Overlap, as cited by Caught Offside, Neville said that Kane would guarantee goals for his former side.

“You know something:’I’ve worked with him and you watch him. He will score 30 goals; he will get 10-15 assists, and that is an absolute fact. He’s a professional; the dressing room will love him; he’ll fit in straight away, and he’s a guarantee for Manchester United. But if he’s going to cost £150 million, and he’s 30, then it’s a short-lived (signing),” said Neville.

Neville, though, admitted that Kane won't be a long-term solution for Manchester United.

“So I think Harry Kane is the type of player who could take you to the title; he is, because he would just connect the whole of the midfield, the top of the pitch; he’ll score goals; the fans will love him; the players will love him, and I don’t see how you can go wrong with him,” said Neville.

He continued:

“But the fact of the matter is, for the long term, it wouldn’t be something that worked. He’s got another five years left in his career, by the way, so I don’t think there’s a problem with that; it’s just that he is, obviously, in the later part of his career.”

Kane has registered 24 goals and four assists in 34 games for Spurs across competitions this season.

Casemiro heaps praise on teammates

Casemiro has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Casemiro has spoken highly of his teammates at Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder moved to Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid and has become one of the club’s most important players.

The 31-year-old was instrumental in the Red Devils’ recent EFL Cup triumph and even scored the opening goal in the final last weekend. Speaking to the club’s website, Casemiro admitted that he has had a greater role in attack at Old Trafford.

“Every team has its own way of playing. It's true here I have a greater role in attack. The style of play here is different, the build-up play, the manager, the league, the club are all different. Every club has their own way of playing; the most important thing is adapting quickly, that's what I try to do,” said Casemiro.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Casemiro: "I repeat, it's impossible to do it alone. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha [Lisandro Martinez] and [Raphael] Varane, great quality players." Casemiro: "I repeat, it's impossible to do it alone. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha [Lisandro Martinez] and [Raphael] Varane, great quality players." #MUFC 🚨🇧🇷 Casemiro: "I repeat, it's impossible to do it alone. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha [Lisandro Martinez] and [Raphael] Varane, great quality players." #MUFC https://t.co/AoM0GZGTHL

The Brazilian also singled out Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Bruno Fernandes for special praise.

“I'll say it again: it's impossible to do it on your own. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha (Lisandro Martinez) and (Raphael) Varane - high quality players. Christian (Eriksen) who I played alongside for a long time, another exceptional player. Fredinho (Fred), another excellent player, then there's Bruno (Fernandes), who plays a bit further forward, a world-class player.”

The Brazilian has amassed five goals and as many assists in 33 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

