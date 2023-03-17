Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Victor Osimhen; club eyeing Amourricho van Axel Dongen, and more - March 17, 2023

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday (March 16). Marcus Rashford scored his 27th goal of the campaign to send his team through to the quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly prioritising a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Ajax attacker Amourricho van Axel Dongen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 17, 2023:

Manchester United want Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are desperate to take Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Nigerian striker has been brilliant for Napoli this season, amassing 23 goals and five assists in 28 games across competitions this season. His performances have endeared the player to the Red Devils.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Sport Witness, Plettenberg said that the Premier League giants rate Osimhen higher than Randal Kolo Muani.

“Manchester United really want him. We’re hearing that he’s also ranked higher than Kolo Muani internally,” said Plettenberg.

Erik ten Hag has seen his team suffer due to the lack of a bonafide No. 9 this season and is determined to address the issue this summer.

Red Devils eyeing Amourricho van Axel Dongen

Manchester United are interested in Amourricho van Axel Dongen, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch forward was handed his Ajax debut by Ten Hag, but the player has struggled for game time this season. The 18-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with the Eredivisie giants but is reluctant to sign a new deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Football Fancast, Romano said that the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the player’s situation.

"I have an exclusive update for you because there is a talent at Ajax who is really, really interesting. Out of contract in the summer 2023, Van Axel Dongen. Man United with Erik ten Hag, who knows the player very well - he was already in the first team sometimes with Erik ten Hag, so he's a big fan of young talents, we know, and Van Axel Dongen is one of them,” said Romano.

He added:

"So he's a player to watch because Manchester United are informed on the situation. At the moment, there is no bid, but Man United are keeping an eye on the situation."

Van Axel Dongen could be a fine understudy to Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants a pacy No. 9 this summer

Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants a fast and fluid striker this summer, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Manchester United are expected to sign a new No. 9 to lead the line at the end of the season. Harry Kane is among the players linked with a move to Old Trafford. Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, as cited by TBR Football, Gold said that Ten Hag’s requirement could rule out a move for Kane.

“We’ll see what happens, you hear differing things. There’s some people saying that Kane will need to be convinced; others say that there seems to be a confidence that he will sign a new deal. I think it’s somewhere in the middle. There are certainly some noises that Man U who are the main name being linked aren’t up to doing what City did two summers ago,” said Gold.

He continued:

“Very quickly, I was told about Ten Hag. I know they have Weghorst as kind of an interim striker, but I was told he wants a pacy striker to lead his system. I know Kane is ridiculous, and he elevates United to another level, but I do wonder about that if Kane is the best fit from that point of view.”

Kane is one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League. With 203 goals from 309 games, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is only behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney in the all-time scoring charts.

