Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Vinicius Junior; Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho, and more - February 22, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game with Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 25). Erik ten Hag's team are in good run of form, winning their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Juventus are ready to bring on-loan United attacker Jadon Sancho to Serie A.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 22, 2024:

Manchester United want Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Vinicius Junior, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian has been outstanding in recent seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and is among the finest forwards in the world. However, his future with Real Madrid is up in the air following the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer to join Los Blancos on a Bosman move. As both players prefer to play on the left flank, the situation has added to speculation regarding Vinicius. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and are apparently willing to offer €200 million to test Madrid's resolve.

However, Vinicius is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu and is tied to the club until 2027. As such, United are unlikely to find much luck in their plans to prise him away.

Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are planning to secure the services of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Fichajes.

The English forward was shipped off to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January following a public fallout with Ten Hag. The Bianconeri were interested in Sancho in this winter but balked at United's asking price.

Sancho has done well on his return to the Signal Iduna Park, registering two assists in six outings across competitions. However, his stay at the Bundesliga is unlikely to be permanent, as Dortmund are not expected to match the Red Devils' valuation of €50-60 million for the 23-year-old.

Juventus, meanwhile, are planning to tempt Manchester United by offering a €40 million proposal. With the player not part of Ten Hag's plans, the club could be tempted, considering his departure for a cut-price deal.

Jim Ratcliffe opens door for Mason Greenwood stay

Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has kept the door open for Mason Greenwood's potential return to Old Trafford.

The disgraced forward is on loan at Getafe and is slowly regaining his previous form. Greenwood has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, registering seven goals and five assists.

His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe. Barcelona are also among his suitors, while Getafe are expected to try to keep him permanently. It was previously believed that the Red Devils would let him go this summer, given his off-field controversies.

However, speaking recently, as cited by The Athletic, Sir Ratcliffe hinted that INEOS are yet to make a decision regarding the 22-year-old.

"Yes, absolutely (a new decision will be made). We will make a decision and we will justify it. He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

"So the answer is yes. We have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made," said Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe added that a decision will be made based on facts and not hype.

"He’s on loan obviously but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on so we will do that," said Ratcliffe.

He continued:

"The process will be: understand the facts not the hype and then try and come to fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically is he a good guy or not, and answer could he play sincerely for Manchester United well and would we be comfortable with it and would the fans be comfortable with it."

Greenwood was once the brightest young talent out of the academy at Old Trafford before his life turned upside down in January 2022.