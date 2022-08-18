Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils warned against signing Lyon striker as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement; club fail with €130 million bid for Atletico Madrid star, and more - August 17, 2022

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster clash against Liverpool on Monday in the Premier League. New manager Erik ten Hag needs a win against the Reds after faltering in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has warned the Red Devils against signing a Lyon striker as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have failed with a €130 million bid for an Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 17, 2022:

Paul Robinson warns Manchester United against signing Moussa Dembele as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo is staring at an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Paul Robinson believes Manchester United shouldn’t target Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The Lyon striker has reportedly been identified as an option to fill his boots.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the Premier League giants have resorted to panic buying at the moment.

“Man United do not need a short-term solution like that. At the beginning of the window, Ten Hag would have identified targets, but it looks like they are panic buying right now. (Marko) Arnautovic would not have been on anybody's list at the start of the window. The players they have linked with now are not Man United quality,” said Robinson.

The Englishman believes the Red Devils should have sorted out Cristiano Ronaldo’s future earlier in the summer.

“The Ronaldo problem should have been sorted out earlier in the window. We are approaching the end of August now. United look the same, if not worse than they did last year. There has not been enough bodies through the door. Dembele could do a job short term, but that’s not enough. It really is worrying times at United.”

Dembele registered 22 goals from 36 games for Lyon last season.

Red Devils fail with €130 million bid for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have failed with a €130 million bid for Joao Felix, according to AS via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are eager to bolster their attack this summer after an unceremonious start to the season. The club want a young forward to replace Ronaldo, whose stint at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Felix has emerged as an option, with the club being a long-term admirer of the Atletico Madrid star. United are ready to break the bank for the Portuguese, but their initial offer has been rejected by the La Liga side. Los Rojiblancos will only let the player leave for his release clause of €350 million.

Noel Whelan questions hunger and desire of Erik ten Hag’s squad

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan tore into the Manchester United squad for their lacklustre performance against Brentford on Sunday. The Red Devils succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Old Trafford outfit are easy to play against at the moment.

“In any game, you’ve got to work hard. You get out what you put in – and that was true for the game on Saturday. They got nothing. Look at the stats, the energy, the closing down, the ball retention. They couldn’t do any of it. This isn’t the Man United of old – they’re weak. They’re easy to play against, and we shouldn’t be surprised anymore,” said Whelan.

Whelan added that the players’ lack of desire to work hard should be a cause for concern.

“It’s a mental thing as well. They look like they’re down in the dumps already after two games. There are real questions about the hunger and desire of these players. If you’re having to question whether a player wants to work hard or run hard for the team – then you’ve got a real problem,” said Whelan.

He added:

“I’m not sure where Erik ten Hag goes from here. It can’t be a manager problem, so it has to be a problem with the players. Now you’ve got to look a bit deeper into the attitude of the players. Do they want to run that extra yard? Do they feel that they can just turn up and win football matches through their quality without working hard?”

Manchester United will have to quickly turn things around ahead of their game against Liverpool. They are winless and bottom of the league after two games.

