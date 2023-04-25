Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils working to sign Harry Kane; club eyeing Neymar, and more - April 25, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (April 27) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team need a win to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are laying down the groundwork to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 25, 2023:

Manchester United working to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are laying down plans to sign Harry Kane at the end of the season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 in his squad this summer and has set his sights on the 29-year-old. The English forward is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer when he enters the final year of his contract.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Kane is likely to cost around £100 million.

“Manchester United are the most concrete English suitor for Kane and are currently doing their due diligence on any deal. Even if they get buy in on the player side, it’s still important to stress a deal could well be done by new owners, instead of under the Glazers, so there are a lot of moving parts,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“And Levy won’t make things easy – Manchester United know this from when they signed Dimitar Berbatov. And the price is expected to be around £100 million if a deal is struck. This isn’t a new or raised number either. It’s really always been that high.”

Jacobs said that Chelsea also have their eyes on Kane, but a move is unlikely possibly due to a lack of UEFA Champions League football next season.

“Kane will also no doubt be linked to Chelsea if Pochettino joins, and there is certainly admiration for him amongst the Chelsea board. Who wouldn’t want a proven Premier League goalscorer – even from a London rival – if he becomes available on the market? But Kane to Chelsea is seen as unlikely (although not impossible!) at this stage, especially with Chelsea lacking Champions League football next season,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“And until Kane (and as importantly Levy) makes up his mind, it’s premature to predict the next step. This is why Manchester United are trying to move early, to understand the full picture and avoid a drawn-out saga. They will only move if they know they aren’t going to get messed about or used as leverage and are trying to understand this before the window opens.”

Kane has registered 274 goals and 63 assists in 429 games for Spurs across competitions.

Red Devils eyeing Neymar

Neymar has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are considering a move for Neymar this summer, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside. The Brazilian forward could be on his way out of PSG at the end of the season, with the Parisians planning to revamp their transfer strategy. The 31-year-old will not be short of suitors, though.

The Red Devils have often looked short of ideas in attack this season, and Neymar could help address the situation. However, the Premier League giants would be wary of the player’s injury woes.

Manchester United want new goalkeeper this summer irrespective of David de Gea future

David de Gea could extend his stay at the Red Devils.

United want a new goalkeeper at the end of the season even if David de Gea opts to stay, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final months of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to agree to an extension. The Red Devils remain keen to keep the 32-year-old at the club but also want a new backup this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Brentford’s David Raya is among the candidates shortlisted for the position:

“Manchester United’s intention is still to keep de Gea, and the stops he made against Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal show why. De Gea is expected to sign a new deal on reduced wages, with an agreement not far off, but that hasn’t stopped Manchester United looking at alternatives, especially with Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, also not wanting to return to the club unless he’s crowned No.1,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“David Raya is one player to watch with Brentford resigned to losing him during the summer. Thomas Frank has said he’s worth at least £40m.”

De Gea has played over 500 games for United.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes