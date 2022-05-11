Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rio Ferdinand advises Cristiano Ronaldo to change mindset; Erik ten Hag tipped to succeed at Old Trafford, and more - 10 May 2022

Manchester United have one game left to play in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to face Crystal Palace in their final game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to change his mindset. Elsewhere, Joel Veltman has backed Erik ten Hag to succeed at Old Trafford. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 10th May 2022:

Rio Ferdinand advises Cristiano Ronaldo to change mindset

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to inspire Manchester United to silverware this season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo should change his mindset under Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese has endured a difficult season with the Red Devils and will finish a rare season without silverware, his first in 12 years.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Ronaldo should mentor younger players instead of chasing glory.

“I just feel with Cristiano he’s always been known for winning and every team he’s been at has been challenging for all the top honours. I think he’s going to have to change his mindset and leave a different type of legacy at this point in his career with Man United. It’s about working out what it’s going to be for Cristiano Ronaldo. Help the next manager integrate with the new team and new environment, helping with the young players and new players who come in the door,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“Be that experienced player that's a shoulder to lean on. And maybe shift his attention from glory and the trophies to really having that personal impact at the football club - it’s a bit different to what he has probably done before because it’s been trophy-led all the time."

Joel Veltman tips Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will take over the reins at Manchester United this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman has tipped Erik ten Hag to succeed at Manchester United. The Ajax manager is all set to take charge at United this summer.

Having worked under Ten Hag at the Eredivisie side, Veltman said that the Dutch manager is one of the best in the world.

“It’s a great move to go to Manchester. Tactically, he is really one of the best (coaches) I’ve worked with, so hopefully he can bring it into the (United) team next season. There will be no gaffer who, from week one, will do it perfectly. He needs to learn as well, so hopefully he will get the time. United have amazing players, right? They showed it year after year. So, hopefully you can build like a nice team, a big team, who can work together, and then they can do great stuff," said Veltman.

He continued:

“Yeah (he made us better players), especially against big opponents. I think we showed that in the Champions League run that we had, three years ago. He knew where the weaknesses were in the big opponents. Sometimes, you don’t need to be the better team, but if you are a team, you can have great results."

Paul Pogba not a good fit in Pep Guardiola’s squad, says Noel Whelan

Paul Pogba (right) could leave Manchester United this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Paul Pogba could struggle to integrate into Pep Guardiola’s disciplined squad. The French midfielder is linked (per Guardian) with a move to Manchester City, although The Athletic claims he has rejected a move to the Etihad.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Guardiola would be wary of adding Pogba to his squad. He said:

“It’s a really strange link and a bit of a shock. I suppose it’s just up to Guardiola and whether he feels he can get the best out of him and bring out that player we see playing for France. But at the same time, there’s a character about him which has raised questions – for me. Does he have that desire, the drive, the right attitude to integrate into such a professional outfit?” said Whelan.

He continued:

“Pep will have thought about it very carefully, I’m sure. He will have decided on whether taking the risk is worth it, because it is a real risk. If he can’t do it at Man United, then what’s to say he can do it at Man City? I can see this going on and on all summer – he’ll have interest from all over Europe."

Pogba has only one goal and nine assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

