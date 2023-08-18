Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Sofyan Amrabat confident of Old Trafford move; Fulham eyeing Eric Bailly, and more - August 18, 2023

Manchester United will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (August 19) to face Spurs in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team enjoyed a winning start to their new campaign last weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is confident about joining the Red Devils this summer. Elsewhere, Fulham are interested in United defender Eric Bailly.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories asa on August 18, 2023:

Sofyan Amrabat confident of Old Trafford move

Sofyan Amrabat is expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat is confident of securing a move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Moroccan midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for quite some time. Ten Hag has reportedly made him a priority target this year, but the Red Devils are yet to submit an offer for the Fiorentina man.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants are likely to move for Amrabat as soon as they offload another midfielder.

“Amrabat will be starting to get itchy feet because he needs a new club, and he'd like to get going on that soon. But at the same time, I'm told he's very confident that he is on the verge of something special happening.

"So, United are hot on him. I'm starting to become quite expectant over it, to be honest. I think it will help if one of those midfielders does move on,” said Jones.

Amrabat is also being monitored by Liverpool, who remain in the market for midfield reinforcements.

Fulham eyeing Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Fulham are interested in Eric Bailly, according to The Daily Mail. The Ivorian defender is a forgotten man at Manchester United and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Erik ten Hag already has a strong set of central defenders in his kitty, and Bailly is surplus to requirements. The Cottagers have identified him as a fallback option for the summer.

Marco Silva wants a new centre-back at Craven Cottage and has his eyes on Benfica’s Morato. Bailly is also on Fulham’s radar, but his injury history has raised concerns at the club.

Silva wants to rope in Morato before the end of the window. However, should he fail to do so, the Cottagers will turn their attention to Bailly. The Red Devils are likely to let him leave for a nominal fee.

Manchester United in touch with Jean-Claire Todibo

Jean-Claire Todibo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been in touch with Jean-Claire Todibo’s camp to discuss a possible move, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has gone from strength to strength since joining Nice and has turned heads at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is looking for a new defender this summer to replace Harry Maguire, who's likely to leave. The Dutch manager has Todibo on his wishlist.

In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano added that Benjamin Pavard is the Red Devils’ priority target for the position.

“Benjamin Pavard, at the moment, is the priority. And for Jean-Clair Todibo, they sent their scouts to follow the player again last game he had with Nice, the opening game in Ligue 1.

"The player has always been appreciated (by Manchester United), and they’ve already had some contact with his camp,” wrote Romano.

Pavard has already informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave.