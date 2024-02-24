Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel could want Red Devils job; club plan Jadon Sancho exit, and more - February 24, 2024

Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 24) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side are unbeaten in seven games across competitions in 2024, winning the last five.

Meanwhile, outgoing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel could be eager to take charge of the Red Devils this summer, says a former player. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to offload on-loan attacker Jadon Sancho at the end of this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 24, 2024:

Thomas Tuchel could like Manchester United job, according to former player

Thomas Tuchel could be eyeing the Old Trafford hot seat.

Thomas will be hoping to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer, according to former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore.

The German manager is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season following an underwhelming time at the Allianz Arena. Tuchel has experience of managing Chelsea in the Premier League and won the UEFA Champions League.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that the German would love to return to England.

"The German coach was often praised during his time at Stamford Bridge, and that is a total contrast to what is happening in Germany.

"He loved the attention and even got a buzz off of it. Ever since then, he has talked about the Premier League positively, and it is clear that he would love to return someday," wrote Collymore.

Collymore went on to point out that Ten Hag's future under new minority owners INEOS is not guaranteed.

"People may be asking ‘where can he go?,’ and there is no doubt in my mind, that he will be targeting the manager’s role at Manchester United.

"Listening to Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently talking big about the future of Man United, I think there is a 50/50 chance that Erik ten Hag may not be the long-term solution for the Manchester club," wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“If you are looking around and thinking ‘who could replace him’, Roberto De Zerbi would not be hard to get, but with Tuchel being available, that could be the path they go down if the Premier League giants decide to move on from their current coach soon – which depends on their end to this campaign.”

The Dutch manager has struggled to live up to expectations this season, exiting Europe early and also failing to defend the EFL Cup.

Red Devils plan Jadon Sancho exit

Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air.

Manchester United are planning to offload Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English forward is on loan at Borussia Dortmund but is unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford amid a stained relationship with Ten Hag. The Red Devils are staring at a vital summer following INEOS' arrival and are likely to raise funds from player sales.

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Dortmund in 2022. The 23-year-old has registered just 12 goals and six assists in 82 outings across competitions for the Premier League giants. He's no longer part of Ten Hag's plans and is likely to be on his way out this summer.

Victor Lindelof's future up in the air, says journalist

Victor Lindelof is no longer a first team regular at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof could leave Old Trafford this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Swedish defender has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this season, but Luke Shaw's injury could hand him an opening. Lindelof has covered at left-back before but hasn't been entirely convincing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the 29-year-old's performance could determine how his future at Manchester United unfolds.

"One of the main things would be confidence in the player, but more than that, from a club perspective, I'm wondering about his value. I have heard that Lindelof is one of the players under threat this summer, as Manchester United look to move players on so that they can refresh the squad," said Jones.

He continued:

"Any high-profile errors are not going to help their case, and we've already seen plenty of times before how Manchester United get stuck with players they can't offload if they fall into a bad rut of form.

"This is risky ground, and he is really going to have a lot to prove if he does step into the role (of replacing Luke Shaw)."

Lindelof's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2025.