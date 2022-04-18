Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Victor Lindelof heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo; Erik ten Hag wants Paulo Dybala at Old Trafford, and more - 17 April 2022

Manchester United reignited their bid for a top-four finish with a hard-fought win over Norwich City on Saturday. The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur,with six games left to play.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Paulo Dybala to join his revolution at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 17th April 2022:

Victor Lindelof heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was on inspired form at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for helping Manchester United secure a victory against Norwich City. The Portuguese scored a superb hat-trick at Old Trafford to help United down the Canaries 3-2 on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Lindelof also hailed Ronaldo for his mentality, saying:

“I mean it's just unbelievable, and the way he keeps on scoring goals is unbelievable. But, I mean, we're seeing every day the work he puts in and the way he takes care of his body. His mentality is just unbelievable, so I'm not really sure what else to say,” said Lindelof.

He continued:

“Especially at this stage of the season, the three points is very, very important. Obviously the results elsewhere were in our favour, so we've just got to stick to it. We need to try to win as many games as possible and hopefully we can finish in the top four. I thought we made it a little bit too difficult for ourselves, but we got the three points, so that's the most important thing."

Lindelof went on to assess his team’s performance against Norwich, admitting that the Red Devils should have kept the ball better, saying:

“I think, overall, we did an OK game. In the first half especially, we controlled the game; we scored two goals, and I think we could have just kept the ball a little bit better. Even at 2-2, we knew we could score another goal, so it's, I think, it's a point to keep the head calm and try to control the game a little bit better. They got a few really good counter-attacks on us, and I think we could have could have avoided that, and then Cristiano scored another goal, so yeah, fantastic."

Ronaldo now has 21 goals for the season and 60 hat-tricks for club and country, including two this campaign.

Erik ten Hag wants Paulo Dybala at Old Trafford

Paulo Dybala (left) is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

Erik Ten Hag wants Paulo Dybala at Manchester United, according to Sport Witness via Tuttomercato Web.

The Argentinean has been one of the standout performers in Serie A in the last few years. However, his contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the season. Talks of an extension have failed to reach a conclusive end, so Dybala is preparing to leave on a Bosman move.

The Red Devils are planning to take him to Old Trafford, with incoming manager Ten Hag insisting on adding the 28-year-old to his kitty. Manchester United have already met with the player’s agent to understand the requirements to complete a deal.

Ten Hag has agreed 'in principle' to take over at Old Trafford next season, as per The Mirror.

Paul Robinson backs Christopher Nkunku to succeed at Manchester United

Christopher Nkunku (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Christopher Nkunku has the quality to succeed at Manchester United. The Frenchman has been in red-hot form for RB Leipzig this season and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson also admitted that Nkunku would take time to adjust to the Premier League, saying:

“It’s a big step up for him. He’s had a brilliant season, and the Bundesliga has had a real nous for producing top talent in the Premier League – he could be another off that conveyor belt. I don’t think he’d be one who would settle immediately."

Robinson continued:

"He would probably take a bit of time to adjust, just as Sancho has. It depends what Ten Hag wants. That dressing room needs shaking up, and there is a lot of deadwood that needs to be moved on. He has to be allowed to bring in some fresh blood."

Nkunku has bagged 30 goals and 18 assists across competitions this season.

