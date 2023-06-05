Manchester United transfer target opens up on Premier League 'dream' amid links to PSG

Manchester United target and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has opened up on his Premier League aspirations amid increasing interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kolo Muani, 24, has emerged as one of the breakout performers in Europe due to his eye-catching performances for Die Adler this season. He has scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 overall appearances for them so far.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and directness, the six-cap France international has been rumored to secure a big-money summer transfer since the turn of the year.

While Manchester United have already held talks about snapping him up, PSG have also maintained their serious interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up.

During an interview with Canal Football Club, Kolo Muani was asked about PSG's interest in him. He responded:

"It's flattering that they are interested in you, like all the other big clubs out there. It's not just because you come from the Parisian region and grow up there that you should automatically get to play for a big club like PSG."

Asserting that he has a dream of featuring in the Premier League, the Manchester United-linked attacker continued:

"Honestly, who doesn't dream of playing in the Premier League? It's one of the best leagues. You dream about it since childhood. But I'm not searching for the best club in the world. I'm really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn proper game time and most importantly allow me to grow."

Earlier last month, Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann stated that his side are aiming to earn atleast £78 million for the former Nantes man. During an interaction with Bild TV, he shared his thoughts on his forward's future, saying:

"Kolo Muani has a long-term contract. It's particularly comfortable to sit on. The field of interested parties is very large and very prominent. I notice and feel a different number than £78 million on the international market."

Apart from Manchester United and PSG, Bayern Munich are also keen to snap up Kolo Muani this summer.

Manchester United and PSG keen to sign Portuguese star: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are likely to provide solid competition to PSG for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix's signature in the summer. Newcastle United are also interested in the 30-cap Portugal international.

Felix, who is contracted at the Metropolitano till 2027, is keen to secure a summer departure as he is not in Atletico's plans for next season. He could be sold if an offer in the region of £86 million is tabled.

Felix, 23, joined Chelsea on a short-term loan switch from Los Rojiblancos in the winter window earlier this year. He failed to impress at the west London outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season, scoring just four goals in 20 matches.

