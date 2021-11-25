Manchester United trio's preferred replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed: Reports

According to recent reports, the Manchester United trio of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have dubbed Mauricio Pochettino a long-term replacement for the recently sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Other managers shortlisted by the trio include Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers.

Not only are the senior players viewing Pochettino as a reliable option, but they also feel that the former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer can help United return to their former glory.

From the looks of it, the influence that the Manchester United dressing room has on key decisions is taking fresh turns every other day. It's understood that senior players informed club chiefs that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans were no longer working.

This ultimately led to the Norwegian's sacking, coupled with Manchester United's harrowing defeat against Watford.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo "Pochettino has to get out of the club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United. I would be gone tomorrow and it's because of those 3 stars"



@carra23 and Thierry Henry talk about the way PSG are shaped 👀 “Pochettino has to get out of the club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United. I would be gone tomorrow and it’s because of those 3 stars”@carra23 and Thierry Henry talk about the way PSG are shaped 👀 https://t.co/MZ6fxJVuXG

The Red Devils are hoping to appoint an interim manager to lead United until the end of the current season. Furthermore, United hope to appoint a new manager in the summer on a long term basis.

Managers for both positions have apparently been shortlisted, with Ernesto Valverde in talks to lead Manchester United until the end of the current campaign.

Whether or not a successful campaign gets him a long-term job remains to be seen.

Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Hag, among others have been shortlisted to lead Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane was reportedly contacted soon after The Red Devils lost to Watford. However, the Frenchman is keen to take a break from managing until next summer. This has more or less caused Manchester United to cool their interest in him.

Luis Enrique was approached for the job as well. However, he rubbished such rumors, leaving Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino in the frame.

Pochettino is reportedly keen to leave PSG to lead Manchester United and is being considered as first choice.

GOAL @goal Michael Carrick and Man Utd's coaching staff should be "embarrassed" for not leaving with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Paul Scholes 🤬 Michael Carrick and Man Utd's coaching staff should be "embarrassed" for not leaving with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Paul Scholes 🤬 https://t.co/lNCdi8LTLH

Erik Ten Hag responded to the managerial vacancy at United the other day. He revealed how contrary to popular understanding, he hasn't been contacted for the role yet. Furthermore, he stated how his interest lies with Ajax and how he wants to "achieve a lot with them."

It's safe to say that the subsequent days will be crucial for Manchester United as they continue their hunt for an interim manager.

