Manchester United Twitter handle in no doubt about Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes Portugal goal debate 

Manchester United's Twitter account has no doubts about Portugal's first goal against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao ran out 2-0 victors over the Celeste on Monday (November 29), with Bruno Fernandes netting both goals in the second half. There was a bit of a misunderstanding for his first strike, as Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have got his head to his cross and claimed the goal.

However, replays suggested that there wasn't any contact with Ronaldo, and that the ball flew in directly from Fernandes' cross, which is why the United star was eventually awarded the goal.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 https://t.co/RuMuMAEA0T

While the moment divided fans online, there was no doubt in the minds of the Red Devils about who the goal belonged to, with the club hailing Fernandes for his brace.

Manchester United put out a tweet saying:

"Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one. That's Bruno."

That sparked all kinds of reactions from fans in the comments section, with some even suggesting that it was a cheeky dig aimed at Ronaldo, whose contract with United was recently terminated on mutual consent.

One fan wrote that the club "was in no doubt" who scored Portugal's first goal, while another said that Manchester United were "weighing in for Bruno against Ronaldo."

Manchester United @ManUtd Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one.



That's Bruno. Two assists in the first game, two goals in this one.That's Bruno.

A third said "Man Utd going in hard", while another user said: "You said that right, admin. TWO goals."

Ronaldo's relationship with the Red Devils soured after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he criticised manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and the club in general.

Last Tuesday, United announced that the two parties had mutually agreed to terminate the contract.

Portugal reach last 16 at FIFA World Cup

After overcoming Uruguay in their last game, Portugal have six points from two group games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to seal their place in the round of 16.

The Selecao also beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening game and will now look to end the group stage with a 100% win record by beating South Korea on Friday.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 Portugal lead Group H. Who will join them in the Round of 16? Portugal lead Group H. Who will join them in the Round of 16?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022

Winning the group would mean a last-16 clash against the team that finishes second in Group G, which is currently Switzerland.

If Portugal lose their final group game and cede top spot, a daunting clash against mighty Brazil could await them in the next round should the Selecao win their own group.

