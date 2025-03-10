Manchester United want to sign homegrown goalkeeper this summer as they keep close eye on 26-year-old Championship star: Reports 

Manchester United are keeping track of 26-year-old Championship goalkeeping sensation Aynsley Pears, as per a report from The Peoples Person. Pears has been a reliable presence under the sticks for Blackburn Rovers and has admirers at Old Trafford.

Notably, Pears' father Stephen Pears started his footballing journey at Manchester United. He registered five appearances during the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Old Trafford-based outfit is currently looking for homegrown options and Pears fits perfectly into what the club is after.

The United think-tank has advised chief goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to keep a closer look on the Blackburn shot-stopper. Speaking about Pears' feats this season, he has appeared 35 times for Blackburn Rovers, maintaining 13 clean sheets in the process. He has also saved one penalty.

Statistics claim he has made 105 saves and has a save percentage of 75% this season. Pears has a contract with the Blue and Whites till 2027. However, a proper deal on the table shall be good enough to compel the player into joining the side.

The English goalkeeper joined Blackburn Rovers from Middlesbrough in October 2020. Gradually, he has turned himself into a reliable custodian at the club. To date, he has played 99 games for them and kept 32 clean sheets overall.

Why does Manchester United need a change under the sticks?

Last summer Manchester United, under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, signed Cameroonian shot-stopper Andre Onana. However, the former Inter Milan custodian has yet to prove his mettle.

He has been error-prone, be it in the Premier League or the Europa League. Also, the second-choice goalkeeper - Altay Bayindir - is expected to leave the club this summer. Third-choice goalie Tom Heaton too, is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford after his contract ends this season.

Media outlets like The Sun have linked goalkeepers like Andriy Lunin, Diogo Costa and Gregor Kobel to United in recent weeks. However, the club is more interested in homegrown talents.

Onana has his contract till 2028 and is expected not to move immediately. However, the new goalkeeper whom United would sign will act more like a competition to the Cameroonian, thus providing multiple options to Ruben Amorim.

Amorim, ever since his Sporting days was never a fan of big names. Rather, he always preferred to sign young players who would be useful and efficient in his style of play. Aynsley Pears not only fits that but also offers some experience to the board.

