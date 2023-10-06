Manchester United want to sign PSG star in January to strengthen defence - Reports

Manchester United's pursuit of defensive reinforcements has taken an intriguing turn as manager Erik ten Hag sets his sights on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) versatile defender, Nordi Mukiele.

As per FootballTransfers, Ten Hag views Mukiele as a prime candidate to bolster the Red Devils' backline during the upcoming January transfer window. One of the key factors attracting Ten Hag to Mukiele is his adaptability. The Frenchman can excel at both right and left center-back positions, in addition to his experience on the flanks.

Mukiele, who arrived at PSG from RB Leipzig in 2022 for a fee of £13.5 million, has faced difficulties securing regular playing time with the French giants.

Interestingly, the club considered the possibility of signing Nordi Mukiele last summer when Ten Hag initially took the helm at Manchester United. However, the manager opted to provide opportunities to Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissaka, ultimately allowing Mukiele to join PSG.

However, Erik ten Hag is not entirely convinced by Wan-Bissaka's temperament, citing concerns about the player's suitability for fostering a winning mentality within the squad. Similarly, he believes Dalot lacks the physicality and defensive stability required at the highest level.

With a keen focus on solidifying the team's defense, Ten Hag acknowledges the need to judiciously allocate funds for players who can seamlessly adapt to various roles within the squad.

The presence of Harry Maguire, despite Ten Hag's desire for change, has somewhat limited the club's flexibility in securing new signings. However, should Maguire's status change, it could create an opening for Mukiele to don the Manchester United jersey.

Mukiele has made a solitary appearance for PSG this season, totaling a mere seven minutes across all competitions. With such uncertainty at the French club, watching Mukiele's next move will be interesting.

Andre Onana hesitant to join Cameroon for AFCON amid Manchester United challenges

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly apprehensive about participating in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Cameroon in January. Following a challenging start to his Manchester United career, he is reluctant to take time away from Old Trafford for international duties, as per ESPN.

Onana is especially eager to remain at Old Trafford despite a challenging start to his inaugural season, marked by a string of expensive blunders. He committed a critical error during the 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in September.

He was similarly guilty for the incident that resulted in Casemiro's dismissal in the 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday, October 3.

Onana had previously quit international football after a dispute with Cameroon's head coach but returned for the AFCON qualifier against Burundi. However, the goalkeeper's priority is to prove his commitment to his new club, particularly after a series of costly errors in his debut season at United.