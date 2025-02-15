Manchester United weighing up €50 million bid for Bundesliga breakout star wanted by Real Madrid and Liverpool: Reports

Premier League juggernauts Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a bid worth €50 million for RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba. According to reports from Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), the Frenchman, who is also wanted by European giants Real Madrid and Liverpool, is greatly liked within the Red Devils' administration.

Ad

A product of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon's academy, Lukeba joined Leipzig for a reported €30 million fee in August 2023. He has made 60 appearances for Die Roten Bullen across all competitions, and is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

A factor that could make things tricky for potential suitors is Lukeba's contract at Leipzig, which lasts until 2029. The contract also has a reported release clause worth €90 million (via Todo Fichajes), which could throw another spanner into the works.

Ad

Trending

Despite signing established talents like Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt as well as young talents like Leny Yoro, the defense remains a cause for concern for Manchester United. It is believed that the Red Devils are keen on adding a proven defender, who can also fit into their long-term plans, in the summer transfer window.

Lukeba is held in high regard at Old Trafford, as he apparently is at Anfield and the Santiago Bernabeu as well. While United are willing to offer €50 million for the 22-year-old, they will have to fend off the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid during contract negotiations.

Ad

The youngster's proneness to injury, which has limited him to just 18 appearances this season, is a cause for concern for the teams interested in his services. However, his incredible potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the world down the line has kept the race for his signature wide open.

"He's actually perfect" - Gary Neville claims Manchester United should sign EPL forward who formerly played for the club

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has claimed that the Red Devils should sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck. The 49-year-old asserted that the ex-United forward is 'actually perfect' for Ruben Amorim's system, adding that he was 'let go too quickly' the first time around.

Ad

A product of Manchester United's famed academy, Welbeck spent six years with the senior team before moving to EPL rivals Arsenal. He made 142 appearances for the Red Devils, racking up 29 goals and 16 assists in the process.

The 34-year-old has had a stellar 2024-25 campaign with Brighton thus far, with six goals and four assists in 23 games across all competitions. After the Seagulls' 3-0 win over Chelsea on February 14, in which Welbeck assisted Yankuba Minteh twice (38', 63'), Neville claimed that the Englishman deserves another chance at United.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former right-back said (via Express):

"He was let go too quickly at United. Danny Welbeck wasn't precise in his game back then, so he (then-coach Louis van Gaal) just let him go. He didn't fancy him at all. But he's actually perfect for how Manchester United should play. Threatening space in behind, playing off front players. This idea that he's not good enough for Manchester United is absolutely rubbish. He’s good enough to be in a pool of three or four strikers at United."

Up next, Manchester United will be in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback