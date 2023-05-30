Manchester United will be able to sign PSG star only if club is sold to Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar will move to Manchester United provided the Red Devils are purchased by Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, as per a report. According to Foot Mercato, both the player and the team are keen to explore new opportunities at the end of the season.

The report adds that Neymar's current club is unhappy with the player. Besides his regular injury history, his behaviour has not been appreciated by the club hierarchy.

This was further amplified by the fact that the 31-year-old was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix. This comes after manager Christophe Galtier claimed that the Brazilian star was absent during the title-clinching match in Strasbourg as he was rehabbing from his injury.

Multiple Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in Neymar. However, a move to Manchester United could be facilitated by the purchase of the Red Devils by Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim.

The report claims that the winger has partnerships with Qatar and thus positive relations could promote a move to Old Trafford.

Neymar has also received a lucrative offer to join the Saudi Pro League. Sources suggest that he has been given a massive offer of around €400 million to join the Middle East. However, the player has insisted that he would like to continue in Europe and thus, a move to Manchester United could be on the cards.

Dimitar Berbatov insists Victor Osimhen to sign for Manchester United over PSG

Victor Osimhen has been linked with top clubs across Europe.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to join the Red Devils over the likes of PSG and Chelsea. Speaking to SPORTbible, the Bulgarian striker claimed that the Nigerian could be a game-changer for United.

“I think he should go! If United can find the funds to go for him then he should go. That striker is unbelievable in the way he scores in open play, his runs and the way he finds space, especially inside the penalty box. So, in my opinion, if United need a striker and I think they need the striker, they need to go for him.”

Osimhen has been linked with a big-money move away from the Serie A champions this season. Italian football expert James Horncastle has claimed that the player could be sold for over £130 million.

Berbatov added that United were more likely to secure a move for Osimhen rather than for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. He believed that the 29-year-old would be unwilling to tarnish his legacy at Spurs.

Poll : 0 votes