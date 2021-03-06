Manuel Neuer is superior to Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon: Jens Lehmann

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has is considered by many to be the greatest of his generation. However, former Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has recently had his say on who he believes to be the best goalkeeper of the generation succeeding him.

Lehmann has claimed there is no comparison between Buffon and Lehmann's compatriot Manuel Neuer.

"There is no comparison between him and Neuer. Manuel is superior to him," Lehmann said.

Buffon continues to successfully deputize for Juventus even in his 44th year. The Italian has won 10 Scudettos with the Bianconeri as well as a World Cup title with Italy.

However, Lehmann claims that his achievements pale in comparison to Manuel Neuer, as the league he has played in his whole life is inferior to the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League.

Happy 34th birthday, Manuel Neuer:



👕 606 games

🇩🇪 92 caps

🏆 20 trophies



One of the best goalkeepers to have played the game. pic.twitter.com/1kOQM64HJj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 27, 2020

"In Italy you have to work, evolve, develop," the German claimed. "Bundesliga, Premier League and Liga are superior to Serie A. Now it is not even obvious that you (Serie A) have the best goalkeepers or defenders as in the past."

Manuel Neuer, Koen Casteels, and Alisson are the strongest goalkeepers in the world: Jens Lehmann sidesteps Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon

Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann had his say on who he believes are the best goalkeepers of the current generation, but the former Bayern Munich player left out the name of Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon.

"Now for me the three strongest goalkeepers in the world, for example, are Neuer, Casteels of Wolfsburg and Allison," Lehmann asserted.

Buffon has written himself in the history books of world football regardless of what his critics might say. An incredible career has seen him win trophy after trophy with club and country, having made a whopping 681 appearances for Juventus as well as having 179 international caps.

Happy birthday Gianluigi Buffon. The Juventus and Italy legend turns 41 today.



🏟 Games: 891

🇮🇹 Caps: 179

✅ Clean sheets: 389

🏆 Trophies: 25

🌍 World Cup: 1



The greatest goalkeeper ever? pic.twitter.com/bdYM9bPuKS — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 28, 2019

The Italian will, however, be looking to establish a career in football outside of his time in goal for Juventus, with a potential move into the club hierarchy and coaching both on the cards.

As things stand though, the 43-year-old will be out of contract with the Bianconeri at the end of this season, but having made 10 appearances already this season, the prospects of a new contract are not too dim.

Juventus may look to keep the veteran employed at the club as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny, all the while building him up for a leadership position at the club in the future.