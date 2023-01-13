Georgina Rodriguez has taken to social media to express her excitement at starting a new journey with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, who awaits his Al-Nassr debut, in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to speculation over his future by joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a free transfer last month. He has since moved to the country's capital Riyadh along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese icon, though, is yet to make his bow for Al-Aalami as he is currently serving a suspension for smashing a fan's phone last April. His debut is likely to come against Ettifaq on January 22, while he could play his first match on Arabian soil in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next week.

As he awaits his debut, Ronaldo has been hard at work in a bid to keep himself in his best shape. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner even recently shared pictures of himself training with Al-Nassr on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Saudi Arabia's strict laws prohibiting unmarried couples from living together had led to problems between Ronaldo and his partner Georgina. It has since been said that the country will allow the pair to cohabit despite the rules stating otherwise.

Georgina herself seemingly quashed concerns about a crisis in living conditions with her recent Instagram story. Posting an image of her hugging Ronaldo in Al-Nassr colors, she wrote [via talkSPORT]:

“There are many beautiful things left to live.”

While the couple have been allowed to live together in Saudi Arabia, they are seemingly yet to find suitable accommodation. They have been stationed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The pair are reportedly paying £250,000 a month for a suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Kingdom Tower. They are on the hunt for permanent residence as they look to kickstart their lives in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016

Georgina Rodriguez, an Argentinean by birth, was earlier known to be a sales assistant. She met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 when he was playing for Real Madrid and eventually forayed into the world of modeling.

The sales assistant turned model has since been with the forward through thick and thin. She is notably the mother to three of Ronaldo's children, of whom a boy died during childbirth last year. Having supported the player over the last seven years, she will continue to do so during his time in Saudi Arabia.

