“Many people thought I was finished” – Ex-Arsenal star responds to critics after shining at new club

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has responded to criticism of his performances during his time at the Emirates amid stellar form for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a comeback Alexandre Lacazette has more Ligue 1 goals than Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ben Yedder this season.What a comeback Alexandre Lacazette has more Ligue 1 goals than Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ben Yedder this season.What a comeback 👏 https://t.co/xfPIoqSkHF

The France international left the North London outfit following the expiration of his contract last summer. He was signed by the Gunners from Lyon for €60 million in 2017.

After spending five years at the Emirates, Lacazette returned to the French top tier on a free transfer. The French forward failed to contribute significantly during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring only four goals in 30 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. As a result, he came under stern criticism for his performances.

However, Lacazette seems to be flourishing at Lyon this season. The former Gunners No.9 has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 29 Ligue 1 fixtures for the French outfit. He has also bagged four goals and an assist in the French Cup this term.

Lacazette addressed his doubters during his time at the North London outfit. He told Telefoot (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Many people thought I was finished. They were saying that I wouldn’t succeed. That the club was making a mistake (signing me). I wanted to show that Lyon were right in calling on me.”

Lacazette has registered 206 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, recording 71 goals and 36 assists. He won the FA Community Shield in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2020 with the North London outfit.

"I’m still quite confident" - Paul Merson sends message on title race after Arsenal drop crucial points

Arsenal have been in stellar form this season and have maintained their position as league leaders for the majority of the campaign. The Gunners, however, recently dropped important points in a heated title race against Manchester City.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Thierry Henry still thinks the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose. "We still have hope. It's there in front of you. We are still ahead of Man City. Keep your composure [and] don't become emotional."Thierry Henry still thinks the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose. "We still have hope. It's there in front of you. We are still ahead of Man City. Keep your composure [and] don't become emotional."Thierry Henry still thinks the Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose. 🏆 https://t.co/ZVAe7cU4Gi

Mikel Arteta's side have drawn their previous three fixtures in the English top tier. They are currently five points ahead but have played two more games than the Cityzens.

Despite the Gunners' slip-up, pundit Paul Merson believes his former club will still win the title this term. The Englishman told Sky Sports (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I’m still quite confident, I think the fixtures will catch up with Man City. The one game you don’t want to play in-between Real Madrid is Everton away. Sean Dyche is going to make it very difficult. This is why everyone loves the Premier League."

He added:

"It changes that quickly. Man City beat Arsenal 3-1 away, a few days later they went to Nottingham Forest and drew 1-1. They could have won 100-1! That’s how quick it changes, and it was back in Arsenal’s hands. If I was Arsenal, I wouldn’t lose faith yet. Honestly, I wouldn't."

The Gunners will next face Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad on April 26 in what could possibly be a title decider. It remains to be seen whether the North London outfit will become English champions for the first time in 19 years or if Guardiola's men will defend their crown.

Poll : 0 votes