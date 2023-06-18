"Many things can happen in one year" - Kylian Mbappe reiterates PSG stance ahead of France's Euro qualifier against Greece

Kylian Mbappe has reiterated his stance on his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of France's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Monday, June 19.

With rumors swirling about his potential departure, Mbappe has stated that he will remain in Paris for the upcoming season before deciding his future in 2024. In an interview with Telefoot, Mbappe said:

“I will stay at PSG next season then I will only decide my future in 2024. Many things can happen in one year, especially in a club like PSG.”

This statement echoes his previous comments, indicating that his situation is unclear. While the French forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for the past few years, his contract extension with PSG last summer surprised many, including Los Blancos' hierarchy and fans.

Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to acquire Mbappe, but his recent statement has once again thrown a wrench in their plans. The Spanish giants have been playing the waiting game, hoping to secure the services of the French superstar.

However, Manchester United have also been rumored to be interested in Mbappe. Despite their ambitions, the English giants are currently facing uncertainty regarding their ownership and are unlikely to land Europe's hottest prospect anytime soon.

Mbappe's decision to stay in France for the upcoming season will undoubtedly bring relief to the Parisian club and its fans. However, the Ligue 1 giants are reportedly not willing to let Mbappe leave the club for free and will look to sell him this summer if he does not intend to extend his stay at the Parc des Prices beyond next season.

Mbappe had another productive campaign in the 2022-23 season, scoring 41 goals and providing ten assists in 43 games across competitions for his club.

Antoine Griezmann expresses commitment to stay at Atletico Madrid despite PSG links - Report

Amid speculation linking him with a potential move to Paris, Antoine Griezmann has firmly stated his desire to remain at Atletico Madrid.

In an interview with Telefoot, the French forward affirmed:

"I want to stay at Atlético Madrid. I'm very happy there, and my family is too. I wanna win La Liga with Atléti and try to do something special in Champions League”

Griezmann's comments will come as a relief to Atletico fans, who have witnessed his significant contributions to the team's success. He scored sixteen goals and provided 19 assists in 48 games for the Spanish giants across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

The Parisian club have already lost Lionel Messi, who is set to join Inter Miami after a two-year stint in Ligue 1. Given the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future at the club, PSG have turned to Griezmann as a potential replacement in attack.

