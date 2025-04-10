Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains why he has not asked for Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal’s shirt to hang it on his wall yet

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has outlined why he hasn't asked for Lamine Yamal's shirt yet. The German custodian watched from the stands as the Spanish forward tore Borussia Dortmund apart in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Wednesday, April 9.
The Catalans secured a 4-0 win, thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Yamal getting on the scoresheet. The 17-year-old also played a part in the buildup to Lewandowski's brace.
Lamine Yamal has been in inspired form for Barcelona this season, registering 14 goals and 21 assists from 43 games across competitions. The Spaniard is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the land, and on Wednesday, he once again justified that tag.
After the game, Ter Stegen was asked if he had asked for the teenager's shirt yet to hang on his wall. The German custodian revealed, via Barca Universal, that he is waiting to swap shirts with Yamal while on international duty.
"Actually? Not yet. I don't. Maybe later, when we play each other in the national team. I usually keep the shirts after national team matches. I wish him the best." said Ter Stegen.
Interestingly, Lamine Yamal won Euro 2024 last summer with Spain and was also adjudged the Best Young Player of the Tournament. The teenager's contract with Barcelona, however, expires in less than 18 months.
Will Lamine Yamal sign a new contract with Barcelona?
Lamine Yamal has been indispensable for Barcelona since exploding into the scene last season. The Spaniard has registered 21 goals and 28 assists from 94 games across competitions.
The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has previously stated that his client will sign a new deal with the Catalans soon. He said:
“Lamine is going to continue at Barca, the important thing now is to think about sporting matters.”
However, a recent report from Fichajes has stated that Manchester City are offering €275m to convince the Catalans to let him go. The Premier League champions have struggled this season, and Pep Guardiola is eager to upgrade his options in attack.
The Spanish manager has apparently set his sights on his countryman. The Cityzens are now ready to tempt Barcelona, who are under financial distress, with a colossal offer. If the move goes through, it would break the world record for the costliest transfer, set by Neymar's €222m move from Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.