Marc-Andre ter Stegen explains why he has not asked for Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal’s shirt to hang it on his wall yet

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has outlined why he hasn't asked for Lamine Yamal's shirt yet. The German custodian watched from the stands as the Spanish forward tore Borussia Dortmund apart in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg on Wednesday, April 9.

Ad

The Catalans secured a 4-0 win, thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Yamal getting on the scoresheet. The 17-year-old also played a part in the buildup to Lewandowski's brace.

Lamine Yamal has been in inspired form for Barcelona this season, registering 14 goals and 21 assists from 43 games across competitions. The Spaniard is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the land, and on Wednesday, he once again justified that tag.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Ter Stegen was asked if he had asked for the teenager's shirt yet to hang on his wall. The German custodian revealed, via Barca Universal, that he is waiting to swap shirts with Yamal while on international duty.

"Actually? Not yet. I don't. Maybe later, when we play each other in the national team. I usually keep the shirts after national team matches. I wish him the best." said Ter Stegen.

Ad

Interestingly, Lamine Yamal won Euro 2024 last summer with Spain and was also adjudged the Best Young Player of the Tournament. The teenager's contract with Barcelona, however, expires in less than 18 months.

Will Lamine Yamal sign a new contract with Barcelona?

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been indispensable for Barcelona since exploding into the scene last season. The Spaniard has registered 21 goals and 28 assists from 94 games across competitions.

Ad

The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has previously stated that his client will sign a new deal with the Catalans soon. He said:

“Lamine is going to continue at Barca, the important thing now is to think about sporting matters.”

However, a recent report from Fichajes has stated that Manchester City are offering €275m to convince the Catalans to let him go. The Premier League champions have struggled this season, and Pep Guardiola is eager to upgrade his options in attack.

The Spanish manager has apparently set his sights on his countryman. The Cityzens are now ready to tempt Barcelona, who are under financial distress, with a colossal offer. If the move goes through, it would break the world record for the costliest transfer, set by Neymar's €222m move from Camp Nou to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More