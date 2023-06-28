Marcelo Brozovic breaks silence with witty response amid transfer battle between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Barcelona 

Marcelo Brozovic has sent a hilariously telling message on his Instagram account regarding speculation over a potential move to either Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

The Inter Milan midfielder has been linked with both Barca and Al-Alami, with the two clubs battling it out for his signature. He has three years left on his contract with the Nerazzurri but could be set to depart this summer.

Reports claim that Barcelona have offered Brozovic a three-year deal which doesn't match Al Nassr's offer of €20 million per season. The Croatian has broken his silence with a comical post on his Instagram story. He posted a quote that read:

"More to come stay tuned."

The 30-year-old captioned the image with laughing face emojis. He is clearly having fun in the midst of his transfer saga.

Barcelona aren't having as much fun in rivaling Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi side for the Croatian. The Catalan giants are also struggling to match Al Nassr's €23 million offer to Inter for the midfielder. They are instead prepared to pay as much as €19 million to lure him to Camp Nou.

Brozovic was in fine form this past season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 40 games across competitions. He was part of the Inter side that won the Coppa Italia.

The Blaugrana's pursuit comes following a season that saw them win the La Liga title for the first time since 2019. They have already strengthened their midfield with the signing of Ilkay Gundogan. The German will arrive as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City expires on June 30.

However, Al Nassr are making plenty of moves this summer as is the Saudi Pro League as a collective. European household names are heading to the Middle East.

Al-Alami have already found a new winger this summer to help assist Cristiano Ronaldo. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is a medical away from joining the Saudi giants.

Manchester United wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to join Barcelona in 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined Barcelona in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a journeyman during his illustrious career, playing for Al Nassr, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Sporting CP. The best period of his career came at Madrid where he broke several records and became the club's all-time record goalscorer (450 goals).

However, things could have been all so different if United had their way in 2009. Then-Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson was not fond of sending Ronaldo to the Santiago Bernabeu.

AS reports that Ferguson knew that Barcelona were the only European club capable of funding a move to rival Los Blancos for the Portuguese icon. He reportedly contacted the Blaugrana to entice them to move for the legendary forward.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo never arrived at Camp Nou, instead, he joined Madrid for a then-world record €94 million. If he had joined the Catalan giants, he would have been teammates with Lionel Messi rather than his biggest rival.

