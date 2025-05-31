Marco Materazzi predicts goalscorer of 2024/25 Champions League final as he picks winner ahead of PSG vs Inter

Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi has tipped his former side to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final. The Italian has tipped his former side to sneak a 1-0 victory over their French opponents, with Marcus Thuram bagging the decisive goal.

Materazzi joined the UCL finalists in 2001 from Perugia for a reported €10.5 million before leaving in 2011. He played 276 games for the Nerazzuri, scoring 20 times and providing five assists to help the Milan-based side to five Scudettos, five Coppa Italias, and their last Champions League triumph in 2010.

PSG will hope to ruin the Italian’s predictions and beat Inter in the Champions League final tonight. The Parisians have never won Europe’s Premier competition and will only be the second French side to win the competition.

The Nerazzuri are not new to success in the competition, winning the tournament three times in the past, most recently under Jose Mourinho 15 years ago.

PSG star focused on beating Inter Milan in Champions League final

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has revealed he is more focused on beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final than winning the Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman has been phenomenal for the Ligue 1 side this season and has been tipped to claim the biggest individual prize in football if he wins the final today.

Speaking to the press before the final today, the Frenchman revealed he was focused on the game instead of individual honors, saying (via FotMob):

"When you are a PSG player, what's important is to take home the silverware, such as the Champions League. I am focused on the team, not individual trophies. It [Ballon d'Or] is in the back of my mind, but I want to focus on the team.”

"Since January, we have really had a change of mindset, and we want to continue now and get the victory, and we are very excited about the game, Inter is a wonderful team that deserves to be in the final. They are physical, know how to defend, how to get up front, so we have a strong opponent.”

Dembele concluded:

"I've prepared well for this final. Since I was a kid, I've been dreaming of playing in this game, We have to remain concentrated on the game, on the team, on myself. I hope we'll be able to produce a fantastic performance.”

Dembele will hope he can end a fabulous campaign that has already seen him complete a domestic treble and bag 33 goals and 13 assists in 48 games with victory in the final.

