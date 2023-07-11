Marcus Rashford makes embarrassing rookie mistake while bidding farewell to ex-Manchester United star David de Gea

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford recently made an embarrassing mistake while bidding farewell to former Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea on Instagram. The latter recently left Old Trafford, solidifying himself as an Old Trafford legend after spending 12 years at the club.

De Gea left Manchester United as a free agent after failing to reach terms over a new deal. He helped keep 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances across all competitions, aiding the Red Devils to win eight trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League.

Some fans were hopeful that De Gea would renew his contract but it was not to be. Erik ten Hag and Co. are reportedly in the race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as their No.1 preference.

Marcus Rashford posted a farewell message to the Spaniard on Instagram to commemorate nearly eight years of playing together. Unfortunately, the England international's initial upload was captioned (via TalkSPORT):

"Caption ideas: You were here from my breakthrough, good luck with your next step brother."

After being trolled by fans, the 25-year-old removed the first two words of the post and disabled comments. The farewell post can be viewed below:

PSG eyeing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe: Reports

According to German news outlet BILD, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering making a move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer. They are hoping he would be able to replace Kylian Mbappe who is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mbappe informed the PSG hierarchy that he would not be renewing his contract when it expires next summer. This has led to public dismay from the latter as they are unwilling to let the France icon leave as a free agent. He could be sold this summer to generate funds for a suitable replacement.

Marcus Rashford has been touted as a possible option. The 25-year-old had the best season of his career yet, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances, helping the Red Devils win the EFL Cup and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, their hopes of landing the England international could end before the transfer pursuit commences. As per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, it is unlikely PSG will be able to pull the transfer off.

Rashford is expected to sign a new deal at Manchester United, keeping him at Old Trafford beyond 2024. It has been reported that he is set to become the club's highest earner (£375,000 per week).

