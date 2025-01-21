Marcus Rashford open to surprise Manchester United U-turn in fresh twist in transfer saga: Reports

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Marcus Rashford is reportedly open to remaining at Manchester United this month despite multiple rumors of an exit. The England international could potentially stay put at Old Trafford beyond this season as well, according to BBC Sport (via TEAMtalk).

Rashford has been the center of attention at Manchester United amid uncertainty over his future. He last featured for the Red Devils in their Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Rashford was subsequently left out of the matchday squad in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim's decision did not seem to sit well with the 27-year-old winger, who openly admitted in an interview that he was 'ready for a new challenge' away from Old Trafford.

Rashford has since been linked with various European outfits and it seemed as though AC Milan were leading the race to secure his signature. However, recent reports suggest that the Serie A side have grown impatient and withdrawn their interest.

While the England international does have other suitors, including Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, the aforementioned report now claims that Rashford has changed his stance on his future.

He is now willing to stay at Manchester United and has also increased his training sessions to be ready when called upon by the head coach. It is claimed that Rashford does not have any bad blood with Amorim and is prepared to return to the fold.

Ruben Amorim explains decision to not play Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's defeat to Brighton

Ruben Amorim has opened up about Marcus Rashford's lack of game time after Manchester United's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (January 19).

The Portuguese boss insisted that using Rashford would be unwise given the controversy surrounding his future and the state of the club right now.

He also revealed that it was Rashford himself who made the decision not to play for United. Amorim said:

"It is his choice [not to play]. I don’t want to focus on this bad moment because in the games we lost, Rashford is not here. I don't want to put this moment on Rashford. Rashford is out of this moment because he is not playing. No matter what, I am not going to put out a player I don’t believe is the best for the team."

United are currently 13th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top four. The Red Devils have lost ten of their 22 league fixtures so far this season.

