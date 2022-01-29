Marcus Rashford reacts as Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo scores with first touch on Rangers debut

Marcus Rashford applauded his Manchester United teammate Amad Diallo on Twitter after the Ivory Coast attacker scored his first goal for Rangers.

United have sent the 19-year-old winger to Rangers on loan until the end of the season. Diallo was thrown right into the starting lineup for the recent Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County. He was taken off at the 66th minute and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

However, the Manchester United loanee will be happy with his own performance as he scored what was his first senior goal of the campaign. Marcus Rashford was quick to congratulate the winger on Twitter.

Rashford himself recently scored the winner in a 1-0 win over West Ham, making it the second straight game in which he scored as a substitute. The 24-year-old had looked a shadow of his former self since the start of the season but has shown marked improvement in recent games.

Amad Diallo Rangers loan is of a different nature than that of Anthony Martial

Amad Diallo is the only January departure confirmed so far by Manchester United apart from French striker Anthony Martial, who has been sent to Sevilla. The two January departures have both been sent out on loan without their destination teams being given the option to buy permanently.

26-year old Anthony Martial had scored just once in eight appearances across all competitions for United and has received constant criticism in recent months. Martial’s lack of work rate, inconsistency and the sheer competition that he has had to contend with has led to very limited game time at Old Trafford.

At Sevilla, the French striker will be hoping to regain his mojo and earn a permanent move away from the club.

Sky Sports Scotland @ScotlandSky



The young Man Utd star has scored inside five minutes on his Rangers debut 🤯 Amad Diallo makes an INSTANT impact!The young Man Utd star has scored inside five minutes on his Rangers debut 🤯 Amad Diallo makes an INSTANT impact! 🔥The young Man Utd star has scored inside five minutes on his Rangers debut 🤯 https://t.co/hTqBFEevxf

However, in Amad Diallo, United have a potential future star capable of playing in multiple positions. He has impressed for Manchester United since making a move from Atalanta and has been sent out so he can play regularly.

The Ivory Coast international lacks the physicality to succeed in the EPL at the moment but has a vast skill set. Amad Diallo is pacy, can get past players, and is also capable of picking out the right pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

A loan move was the most sensible option for the player as getting regular game time at Manchester United would have been difficult.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar