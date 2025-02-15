"Maresca needs to go", "Give the team back to Abramovich" - Fans react as Chelsea slump to 3-0 loss against Brighton

Fans are left disappointed with Chelsea's performance against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The match ended in a 3-0 loss for the Blues on February 14, at Falmer Stadium.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton with a right-footed shot following a long pass assist by Bart Verbruggen in the 27th minute. Yankuba Minteh doubled the lead for the hosts with a left-footed shot after being set up by Danny Welbeck in the 38th minute.

Yankuba Minteh took the score to three from another assist by Welbeck in the 63rd minute. Chelsea, meanwhile, failed to register a goal by the end of full-time while picking up an injury.

Fans took to social media and made posts criticizing Enzo Maresca's Chelsea suffering a 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. While some fans slammed the Blues' display, some wanted the Italian manager to be dismissed. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One fan wrote:

"Maresca needs to go"

Another added:

"Give the team back to Abrahamovic"

One account posted:

"Utter shit show from top to bottom #BlueCoOut"

Another tweeted:

"Every player, the manager, the SD’s, and the owners should all be ashamed of themselves. abysmal product on display today."

"Chelsea were absolutely pathetic today. Battered, outplayed in every aspect. Maresca tricked everyone into thinking he was a top manager early on, but he’s completely out of his depth. No identity, no fight, no progress. He needs to go." posted another.

One user wrote:

"Maresca is not cut out for Chelsea is what my thoughts are, pushing out Felix and keeping nkunku, rejecting another striker and enforcing mediocre mentality alongside his clueless tactics"

Another wrote:

"He should be sacked with his negative energy"

This marks to be Chelsea's second consecutive loss to Brighton & Hove Albion this month. Last time the Blues suffered a 2-1 loss against the Seagulls on February 8, at Falmer Stadium, which led to their elimination from the FA Cup.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Brighton in PL

Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on his squad's 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Italian manager addressed the crushing defeat while being apologetic to the traveling fans and claiming that the Blues have much to improve at this stage in the competition. He said (via NBC Sports):

"With this result, the frustration is about everything. For sure we feel really sorry for the people, the fans that come here. In the moment that we are in, in the position with 14 games to go, we need to do much, much better than what we have done tonight."

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Maresca pointed out where his squad has been lacking and added:

"In terms of controlling the game and keeping the ball, we did that, but I said before the game when you don’t have a real nine that can be a threat in behind, always a threat, you need to find different solutions. We arrived well at the edge of the box and from there we struggled in the last third. But it’s not just about creating chances, hopefully tonight can be a turning point."

Chelsea maintained a ball possession of 69% against Brighton while having no shots on target and creating only one big chance.

