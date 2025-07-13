"Maresca wants to lose this final 7-0" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star's inclusion in XI to face PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea fans on X are fearing the worst after Enzo Maresca included Malo Gusto in the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to face each other in the FIFA Club World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium later today (Sunday, July 13).
Robert Sanchez starts in goal for Chelsea. Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Pedro Neto. Joao Pedro starts up front as the lone forward to complete the starting XI.
Gusto has featured regularly under Enzo Maresca this season, providing two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. Despite this, the French right-back has been inconsistent in recent games, with Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in acquiring his signature.
A section of Chelsea fans were left surprised after Maresca opted to start Gusto at right-back and Reece James in midfield, with one posting:
"Gusto in the starting 11 😭 Enzo maresca wants to lose this final 7-0"
Another fan tweeted:
"Gusto wing shifts in a major final is insanity"
Other fans reacted below:
"Wait? Why is Maresca starting Gusto?" one fan questioned
"This line up was good until I saw Gusto," another added
"Gusto again Maresca, You didn’t even try to win.." one fan pointed out
"Gusto against Kvara. Ya Allah, may Maresca not be the end of me," another chimed in
"We’re in the final, because of him" - Chelsea's Malo Gusto hails Enzo Maresca's impact ahead of PSG clash
Malo Gusto has waxed lyrical about Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup final clash against PSG. Gusto credited Maresca for his detailed analysis, strategy, and for building a competitive team.
Maresca has had an excellent debut season to date, helping the Blues win the UEFA Conference League. He also helped them finish fourth in the Premier League standings, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.
Chelsea have a massive chance to add another trophy to their collection, but will need to overcome an in-form PSG side. Ahead of their clash, Gusto said (via Yahoo Sports):
“He’s a top coach and that’s why we’re in the final, because of him – that includes getting into the Champions League for next season. He created a good team, good energy between us, so we are very happy. He’s very detailed. He watches the team we face and focuses a lot on us, like how we’re going to build, how we’re going to press and the patterns we have to create between us. It helps us a lot."
He added:
“I think Maresca has added details – to think quickly, to defend together, to enjoy defending. Even many things about set-pieces. There are many details.”
Maresca has managed Chelsea for a total of 63 games across all competitions, winning 40, drawing nine, and losing 14, with a win percentage of 63.49.