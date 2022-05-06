Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Manchester City's clash with Newcastle United

Five-time English top-flight winner Mark Lawrenson has predicted a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester City against Newcastle United. The Citizens host the Magpies at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, May 8.

Both teams enter this match having endured defeat in their previous matches. The stakes were obviously higher for City, who exited the UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 defeat on the night against Real Madrid.

Having led 5-3 on aggregate entering the final minute of the second leg, Pep Guardiola's side collapsed to lose the tie 6-5 after extra-time.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lost their last game against Liverpool in the league. The Reds stifled Eddie Howe's side at St. James' Park to seal a 1-0 win, marking the Magpies' first loss after four consecutive wins.

Former Liverpool defender Lawrenson believes City fans will urge the team on for a response to their embarrassing UEFA Champions League exit. He said (as quoted by the BBC):

"There will be an absolutely cracking atmosphere at Etihad Stadium for this game. There is no way the City fans will let their team be down about what happened to them against Real Madrid - plus the title is still at stake and their full focus is on that now."

The 64-year-old went on to praise Newcastle but admitted that they may not have enough in the tank to beat Guardiola's troops. He has predicted City to win 3-0.

"As good as Newcastle have been to climb into the top half of the table, there is still a gulf in class between the two teams. I'm expecting City to win comfortably."

How have Newcastle United fared against Manchester City recently?

Recent history certainly doesn't favour Newcastle United in their match-up against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. The Magpies have lost their last four league meetings against the Cityzens since a surprise 2-2 draw in the 2019-20 season.

Howe's side have conceded an alarming 15 goals in these four games, while scoring just thrice. Incidentally, all three goals came in one game, albeit in a losing cause, a thrilling 4-3 win for City last season.

Their most recent meeting came earlier this season in the Premier League in December 2021.

Manchester City thrashed Newcastle 4-0 at St. James' Park on that occasion. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo put City up 2-0 at half-time before Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored after the break.

Edited by Bhargav