Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will face each other in what promises to be an epic clash in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday. Former Liverpool defender and current BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has dropped his prediction for the weekend's most anticipated fixture.

The Irishman believes Manchester United don't have a significant chance of coming out on top due to their inconsistency at the moment.

For BBC, he wrote:

"Manchester United were decent in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday because they carried a threat but what we saw from them after that was basically a capitulation. It was back to their own pattern of one good half and one bad half and that second half was arguably their worst of the season."

He added:

"United just cannot shake that inconsistency off and that tells me loads about the mentality of their players. They were not just outplayed by Manchester City after the break, they lost any competitive edge that they had."

Mark Lawrenson also noted that Tottenham aren't consistent either. But he tipped them to ride on Harry Kane and Heung-min Son's brilliance and earn a 2-1 victory away from home.

He continued:

"This Tottenham team are not exactly renowned for performing every week either, so I am a little bit wary of backing them to go to Old Trafford and win. We know Spurs can be flaky but the form that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in at the moment makes me think they will cause United all sorts of problems if they get any sort of supply."

Manchester United and Tottenham in the fight for a top-four finish this term

United and Spurs are joined by Arsenal, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their fight for the Premier League top-four this season.

Apparently, all five clubs will have their eyes on the fourth spot, with the first, second and third spots technically gone already. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to take those spots, in no particular order.

As it stands, Arsenal lead the race for a fourth Champions League spot for next season. They currently rank fourth with 48 points in 25 games, with three outstanding fixtures in their favor over United.

Manchester United, meanwhile, occupy the fifth spot with 47 points in 28 games while Tottenham rank seventh with 45 points in 26 matches. It remains to be seen what the final standings will look like come the end of the campaign.

