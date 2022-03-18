Mark Lawrenson gives his verdict on Chelsea's trip to Middlesbrough for FA Cup tie

Chelsea and Middlesbrough will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup tomorrow. Ahead of the encounter, former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson aired his prediction, tipping the Blues to come out on top, albeit narrowly.

Chelsea have had a difficult run in recent weeks amid several off-field distractions following the sanctions placed on the club and its owner, Roman Abramovich, by the UK government. The Blues have, however, refused to let down their guard in recent matches and Mark Lawrenson couldn't help but praise their defiant response on the pitch.

The Irishman wrote for the BBC:

"Chelsea's results have not been affected by everything that has happened to the club in the past couple of weeks and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel deserves huge credit for that - he has handled everything very well given the situation."

"Even so, I'm not sure things are quite as dramatic as some reports in the media are making out - the Chelsea team have been allowed to fly north for this tie but at first their travel expenses were being capped and I was reading how they faced a "gruelling" five-hour bus trip, which is ridiculous. Have you seen the luxury coaches they travel on?" he added.

Mark Lawrenson also likened the Blues' current struggles to what happened to Middlesbrough in the mid-1980s when the gate of their stadium was locked due to their mounting debts.

"It is hardly the same sort of crisis that Middlesbrough faced in the mid-1980s when the gates of their old Ayresome Park ground were locked because of their mounting debts - that really is desperate stuff - but it has brought a reaction from the Chelsea players, and it is circle the wagons time for them," he said.

Speaking of the game, the Irishman tipped Chelsea to win 2-1. That would see the end of a fantastic run for Middlesbrough, which has seen them beat Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on the way.

GOAL @goal Middlesbrough chairman, Steve Gibson, responds to Chelsea’s request to play their FA Cup tie behind closed doors. Middlesbrough chairman, Steve Gibson, responds to Chelsea’s request to play their FA Cup tie behind closed doors. https://t.co/ZOP7x6jA1H

"That's why I fancy Tuchel's team to get through this tie, although it won't be easy. Middlesbrough have had a brilliant time in the FA Cup so far, beating Manchester United and then Tottenham - but their run ends here," the Irishman added.

Chelsea thriving despite off-field crisis

It would be far-fetched to say the Blues haven't felt the effects of the sanctions they're currently facing. However, it's quite remarkable to see how they've coped with the situation so far.

Thomas Tuchel's men have won each of their last five games across all competitions. They're currently ranked third in the Premier League and are still in the fight for both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

