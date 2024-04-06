Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Liverpool legend and television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester City to dispatch Crystal Palace with relative ease. Pep Guardiola's side will take on Oliver Glasner's Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday, April 6, and Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 win for the Cityzens.

Lawrenson claimed that new manager Oliver Glasner has made Crystal Palace a bit more difficult to play against. However, he insisted that Manchester City's quality will be enough to secure them all three points against the south London side.

The former Republic of Ireland defender was quoted as saying by Paddy Power:

"Crystal Palace haven’t won may under their new manager Oliver Glasner but he’s made them a little more difficult to beat. Manchester City rested Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland during the week and still won thanks to Phil Foden. City will have too much firepower for Palace."

Lawrenson's prediction: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City are embroiled in a heated three-horse race for the Premier League title this season along with Liverpool and Arsenal. They are currently third in the table, trailing leaders Liverpool by three points and second-placed Arsenal by one point.

Pep Guardiola's side demolished top-four hopefuls Aston Villa in the midweek with a 4-1 scoreline even without Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola opted to rest the duo against Unai Emery's side but still managed to secure all three points.

Manchester City's recent record against Crystal Palace is not the most convincing. The English champions have won only two of their last five games against the Eagles and the reverse fixture at the Etihad finished in a 2-2 draw in December.

Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Joleon Lescott names his favorites for the Premier League title

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has backed Liverpool to beat Arsenal and his former club Manchester City to secure the Premier League title this season. We are witnessing a fantastic three-horse title race this time out which promises to go down to the wire.

However, Lescott has claimed that Liverpool are in the driver's seat in the race and should get the job done.

"In a sense, it’s gone into Liverpool’s hands [after the weekend results]. For them to have to lose a game now, not just drop points from a City perspective, I don’t see that. I think they have a slightly tougher run-in potentially, but I think they get the job done because they’ve been in a position similar to this before. You don’t want Man City chasing you obviously, but overall I believe – and it pains me to say it – Liverpool get the job done," he said.

Liverpool sit at the top of the table with 70 points and enjoy a two-point lead over Arsenal and a three-point advantage over Manchester City.

