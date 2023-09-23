Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has recently predicted a lopsided scoreline in the much-anticipated match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. Set to unfold at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, the Cityzens aim to extend their Premier League winning streak to six matches.

On the heels of their most recent Champions League triumph - a 3-1 victory over Crvena zvezda - confidence is brimming in Pep Guardiola's camp. Despite trailing at halftime, the Cityzens rallied to capture the win, with Julian Alvarez netting a brace and Rodri also getting on the scoresheet.

Conversely, Nottingham Forest have been enjoying a relatively successful spell under Steve Cooper. They currently occupy the eighth position in the league table, following crucial victories against formidable opponents such as Sheffield United and Chelsea.

Their most recent outing against Burnley ended in a stalemate, with Callum Hudson-Odoi's extraordinary equalizer earning Forest a point. While the momentum might appear to be on their side, Lawrenson begs to differ. In his column for Paddy Power, he emphatically stated:

"This will be a big win for Manchester City. Nottingham Forest have made a decent start but it’s away at City, they’ve won every game in the Premier League so far and Pep Guardiola’s back. Manchester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest."

Given the backdrop of Manchester City's sustained domestic and European performances, it seems Lawrenson’s prediction leans heavily on statistics and form. Pep Guardiola's side have displayed a potent mix of goalscoring success, having scored an impressive 14 goals in just 5 games.

Meanwhile, Forest must navigate the intimidating environment of the Etihad, where City are virtually unbeatable.

Guardiola confronts injury woes as Manchester City prepare for Nottingham Forest showdown

After Manchester City's victorious UEFA Champions League opener against Red Star, Pep Guardiola opened up about the mounting injury challenges confronting his squad.

The team had already been dealt a significant blow in August with the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to a long-term injury. Adding to the manager's woes, Bernardo Silva was compelled to exit the field before the halftime whistle in their recent 3-1 triumph in Europe.

Guardiola acknowledged the gravity of the situation but refused to use it as an excuse (via 90min):

"We are in trouble but I am not going to say 'oh, we have a lot of injuries'. It is what it is,"

De Bruyne continues to be sidelined for an extended period, and it's also unlikely that John Stones will recover in time for the upcoming games. While Jack Grealish is inching closer to full fitness, his inclusion against Nottingham Forest is not anticipated.

There is a glimmer of hope as Mateo Kovacic might make his return, but Bernardo Silva is expected to be out of action for roughly six weeks due to the injury he sustained against Red Star.