Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for game between Liverpool and Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the Premier League encounter between the Reds and Manchester United on Sunday (March 5).

Often referred to as the Northwest Derby, this is arguably the biggest game in English football between two of the traditionally biggest clubs in the Premier League.

While the two sides have had contrasting fortunes this campaign, this should be a game contested at the very highest level.

Lawrenson, a Reds legend, has tipped his former club to see off their bitter rivals at Anfield. He has also claimed that a lot will be at stake for both sides on Sunday and refereeing needs to be top-notch.

Lawrenson has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to secure a 2-1 win against Erik ten Hag's red-hot United side. He told Paddy Power:

"I was at Liverpool v Wolves on Wednesday night and the visit of Manchester United was all anyone was talking about. I’m just going to go for Liverpool. They’ve kept clean sheets lately and they’re slowly starting to look a bit better. It’s just one of those games where I think they’ll be on it and it’ll need a strong referee because the tackles will be flying in from everywhere."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Gary Neville on Liverpool v United:

Manchester United will target Trent Alexander-Arnold. Rashford plays on that side, as does Luke Shaw. United attack well down that side.

Rashford is in unbelievable form and he will fancy it.



Manchester United have enjoyed themselves this season under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman overseeing a revival of the club since taking charge in the summer.

The Red Devils are third in the table with 49 points in 24 games and won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Klopp's side, meanwhile, are sixth in the table and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points with a game in hand.

The Merseyside giants secured a much-needed 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. They have also kept four successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Gary Neville warns Manchester United ahead of trip to face Liverpool

United legend Gary Neville has warned his former club ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



11 Apps 10 Goals 2 Assists



Mo Salah (10 goals/11 games)

Steven Gerrard (9 goals/35 games)

Harry Chambers (7 goals/11 games)



Speaking ahead of the 239th installment of the Northwest derby, Neville said, via Football Daily (h/t Rousing the Kop):

"I’m not saying that the Manchester United players will be worried about going there on Sunday. But anybody who’s been to Anfield before and most of that team have been, if not all of them, will know how difficult it is and how it can all go wrong there and how that crowd can get on top of you and make it difficult for you particularly in that first part of the game."

Neville added:

"Manchester United on Sunday will have to be at their absolute best and more to beat Liverpool, irrespective of the form that Liverpool are in. But I do feel this is a Liverpool that this Manchester United team can damage."

The Red Devils have won just three of their last 16 meetings against their bitter rivals.

