Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League clash

Former top-flight defender Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester City will come out on top when they square off against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The two sides faced off in the FA Cup semi-final just weeks ago, with Chelsea emerging victorious to knock Manchester City out and end their quadruple hopes.

Chelsea will next travel to the Etihad and will hope to pick up a win and maintain their lead over West Ham United and Liverpool in the race for the top four.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will look to seal the Premier League title as a win over will ensure they are not mathematically catchable.

Lawrenson expects Manchester City to name a strong team against Chelsea

Like Chelsea, Manchester City put in a gritty display to beat PSG and make the Champions League final this past midweek.

Lawrenson believes Guardiola will not rest too many of his regulars as he wants to wrap up the title and avoid another defeat against Chelsea.

"Usually I'd be thinking City will want to wrap the title up, but their manager Pep Guardiola might decide he wants to revamp his team. I don't think Guardiola should rest people on a day where they can win the league, but, also, that runs the risk of Chelsea beating them for a second time in the space of a few weeks - after they knocked them out of the FA Cup.

“It's difficult to second-guess Guardiola's team selection but I'd expect Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to pick a strong side.

“Chelsea are still fighting for fourth place - to make sure they are in the Champions League next year, as well as trying to win it this season. Tuchel's side fully deserved their win over City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final last month but a stronger City line-up should come out on top at Etihad Stadium,” he wrote in his column for BBC.

This is the first of two fixtures between Manchester City and Chelsea. The two sides will face off once again on 29th May in the Champions League final.