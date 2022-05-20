Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Premier League title decider as Manchester City prepare to host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for the Premier League final day fixture between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The 64-year-old gave his final set of Premier League predictions after more than two decades with the BBC.

The legendary 64-year-old backed Pep Guardiola's side to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa and believes the Etihad outfit will not be too troubled.

''We've seen in the past few weeks how good Manchester City and Liverpool are when they go behind in games, not just when they are bossing them and in front.

''City have lost once in the Premier League since the end of October - that's how good they are. It's a similar story with Liverpool too, and both teams are simply miles ahead of everyone else."

''So, if there is any sort of setback for City or indeed Liverpool during Sunday's games - let's just say one of them is a goal down at half-time - you know they are both capable of recovering from it and finding a response.

''I don't see that scenario even happening though. We know how good this City team is, and I fully expect them to go on and clinch the title without another wobble like the one we saw at West Ham.''

Manchester City come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to West Ham United, while Aston Villa also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on home turf against Burnley.

Aston Villa looking to upset Manchester City's title party

Steven Gerrard is a lifelong Liverpool fan

Manchester City only need a win in the game to guarantee a fourth league crown in five years, while Aston Villa have nothing left to play for.

However, a major sub-plot of the game concerns Steven Gerrard. The current Villa boss is a Liverpool legend and life-long Reds fan and will relish playing a role in helping his former side win another Premier League crown.

The 41-year-old has promised that his side will give their all to secure victory at the Etihad Stadium and give their fans something to be proud of.

Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield for their final game of the season. The Reds need to win against Wolves, while hoping City drop points at the Etihad if they are to successfully wrest the title from Guardiola's side.

