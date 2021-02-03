Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea game to be played tomorrow.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play host to Chelsea tomorrow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their latest Premier League fixture, and Lawrenson, in his column for BBC Sport, has had his say on who will triumph.

Lawrenson, who also enjoyed stints with Preston North End and Tampa Bay Rowdies, has predicted a 1-1 draw in what is a crucial encounter for both sides.

Chelsea recently sacked Frank Lampard as manager, and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel. Lawrenson has admitted that this will be the German's biggest test so far.

"This is Thomas Tuchel’s biggest test so far as Chelsea manager, even with Tottenham on a poor run of form."

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a good start to their league season, but have struggled in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur missing Harry Kane as Chelsea enter a new era under Tuchel

Lawrenson, who represented Republic of Ireland internationally, stated that the loss of star striker Harry Kane had been problematic for Tottenham Hotspur.

"It seems to be the same old story with Spurs – Harry Kane gets injured, and they are not the same team without him."

Tottenham Hotspur signed Welsh winger Gareth Bale on loan last season amid much fanfare, but the 31-year old has failed to impress. Lawrenson pointed this out.

"Gareth Bale’s arrival last September was meant to help change that, but he looks a shadow of his former self. Bale has lost that zip which was his trademark and when I watch him play, it doesn’t really seem like he is enjoying it."

Chelsea, on the other hand, sacked Lampard after a poor run of form. Having invested heavily in the squad last summer, Chelsea have turned to former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel to get the best out of a talented group of personnel.

The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled to get going this season, and Chelsea will be keen to ensure that the Germany internationals find their form which earned them a move to the club.

✅ First PL home win of 2021

✅ Two straight PL clean sheets for the first time in two months

✅ Hudson-Odoi stars again after struggling for starts

✅ Alonso bag a worldie in first game for 18 weeks



Thomas Tuchel has arrived at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/lD3BwtKfw8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2021

