Martin Keown picks ‘favourites to win’ Arsenal vs PSG Champions League semi-final

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has labeled PSG as the favorites to proceed to the Champions League final. The Gunners lock horns with the Parisians at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29, in the semifinal of the tournament.

The French champions have been on an upward rise under Luis Enrique this season. PSG have already won the league and are playing exciting attacking football.

The Parisians have won the Trophée des Champions and are also in the Coupe de France final. The French giants reached the Champions League semifinal after seeing off Aston Villa in the quarterfinals, and are among the favorites to win the trophy.

However, speaking on talkSPORT, Keown insisted that his former side will be no pushovers, especially after convincingly defeating Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

“I think PSG are favorites to win it, but I think what Arsenal have done by beating Real Madrid has made the whole of Europe sit up and take notice. You win 5-1 without a so-called recognized striker. I think that’s been incredible for Arsenal, what they did and what they achieved in those two legs,” said Keown.

Mikel Arteta's team secured a 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos in the quarterfinals earlier this month. The Gunners have won nine of their 12 games in the Champions League so far, losing just one. They have scored 30 goals and conceded only seven.

Have Arsenal won the Champions League before?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have never won the Champions League to date, and have the chance to create history this season. The Gunners have been on the rise under Mikel Arteta and finished second in the Premier League title race in the last two campaigns.

The Spanish manager has invested wisely in his squad over the years and now has an enviable ensemble. Unfortunately, it hasn't been enough to win the league this season.

However, the north London side have proven their mettle in Europe and have been very impressive in the Champions League. The premier European club competition remains their only hope of silverware this season.

Arsenal have reached the semifinal on three occasions in the tournament in their history, and made it to the final in the 2005/06 campaign under Arsene Wenger. Unfortunately, they came up short against Barcelona at Stade de France, losing 2-1 despite taking an early lead through Sol Campbell.

