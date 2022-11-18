Mason Mount leaves out Lionel Messi's Argentina as he names the 2 biggest threats to England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount has left out Lionel Messi's Argentina while naming the two biggest threats posed to England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mount, 23, will play at his first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Blues attacking midfielder was only emerging as one of the brightest talents at Stamford Bridge when England competed at the 2018 tournament.

The Three Lions made it to the competition's semi-finals before being eliminated by Croatia.

Mount has made 21 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

He has been discussing England's competitors at this year's tournament and namedropped two teams he believes will be strongest.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“The teams that have done well over the past years, France, Brazil. I think they’re two teams that are going to be strong."

France are the current reigning champions, having beaten England's victor Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' side boasts a squad brimming with talent, from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Les Bleus are eyeing their third triumph at the international tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Brazil are the record holders, winning the competition on five occasions.

The last time they did so was back in 2002, but a new generation of Selecao talent are now flourishing.

Tite has the likes of PSG attacker Neymar and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro to call on.

Mount didn't name Argentina as one of the stronger sides at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste are among the favorites to win the competition in what will be Lionel Messi's last appearance at the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's squad is impressive, consisting of the likes of Messi, Juventus winger Angel Di Maria and United defender Lisandro Martinez.

They last won the World Cup in 1986 and are unbeaten in their last 36 games across competitions.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi names France, Brazil and England among the favorites at the FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi tips the Three Lions to be strong

Lionel Messi has also been selecting the teams he believes will be a problem for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona attacker heads into the tournament in scintillating form, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances.

He has named France, Brazil, and England among the favorites, saying (via Sky Sports):

"If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen."

The Three Lions will look to win their second-ever World Cup in Qatar. Their last triumph came back in 1966.

Gareth Southgate has named Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City winger Phil Foden in his squad.

