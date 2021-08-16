"He is a Sassuolo player" - Massimiliano Allegri denies Juventus signing Arsenal target

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has denied the club's pursuit of Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli after the emergence of Aaron Ramsey as a defensive midfielder.

Speaking to Sky Italia (via the Daily Mail), Allegri said he was happy with Aaron Ramsey's role as a defensive midfielder. He added that he does not need any reinforcements in that position, leaving the door open for Arsenal to swoop in for Locatelli. Allegri believes Ramsey will improve over time in his new role. Allegri said:

"Locatelli is a Sassuolo player. I think Aaron Ramsey played a good game tonight, he's an intelligent player. I think he has a future playing just in front of the defence. Tonight it wasn't easy against Atalanta and it's just the second time he has played in that role, he went to cover lots of aerial balls. When he gets used to it more, he will make fewer mistakes because he'll have the structure laid out in his head. He is a player I can count on a lot."

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Max Allegri hints Juventus will NOT sign Arsenal and Liverpool target Manuel Locatelli this summer because of Aaron Ramsey https://t.co/9DQSRHD0D3 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 15, 2021

Manuel Locatelli prefers a move to Juventus than Arsenal

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali revealed last month that apart from Juventus, Premier League club Arsenal were also keen on signing Locatelli and had made a bid for the Euro 2020 star. Liverpool were also linked with a move for Manuel Locatelli. However, an official bid has not been made as of now.

However, the 23-year-old midfielder is only interested in joining Juventus if he has to move from Sassuolo. The Sassuolo chief executive is open to selling their midfielder to Juventus, but only at the right price. Carnevali said:

"Tomorrow we'll have a direct contact with Juventus for Locatelli. He wants to join Juve. We'd be happy to sell Manuel (Locatelli) to Juve... but they need to pay the right fee. Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race."

Arsenal have been in the market for a new midfielder ever since Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid. The Gunners have previously been linked with the likes of James Maddison, Sander Berge and the aforementioned Manuel Locatelli.

Juventus, on the other hand, are yet to make a first-team signing this season with Massimiliano Allegri seemingly looking happy with the squad at his disposal.

Meeting between Juventus and Sassuolo in the next few hours to define Manuel Locatelli transfer on loan with an obligation to buy around €35m. He will sign until 2026. [@NicoSchira] #juvelive — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) August 15, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Diptanil Roy