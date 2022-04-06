“Would be good signings from abroad” – Massimiliano Allegri’s mentor names Chelsea and Barcelona stars among players Juventus must target

Chelsea and Barcelona are two clubs Juventus have been advised to look towards and try to raid to strengthen their own squad in the summer. The Old Lady is set to miss out on the Scudetto for the second time in a row after winning it for nine consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2020.

After collecting just two points from their first four games, Juventus have done well to recover and are now fourth in Serie A, just four points behind third-placed Inter.

Massimiliano Allegri's mentor Giovani Galeone has been watching the Italian club's performances. He has singled out two players, one each from Barcelona and Chelsea, that they should invest in. While speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Galeone said:

“Juventus need players of high technical value to add quality in the final third. They need a replacement for Dybala and a player like Miralem Pjanic and perhaps someone who can help Dusan Vlahovic."

Juventus have scored 47 goals in Serie A this season, the least amongst the top-10 teams in the division. So clearly, Allegri's mentor is pointing out the need to create more chances in the final-third. Getting someone who gives them quality in the attacking areas is not wrong.

Galeone is also worried about the physicality and intensity with which the current crop of Juventus players play. He pointed out the difference by contrasting this team to the one that reached the Champions League Final under Allegri.

"However, new players should also be physically strong. The team that reached the Champions League Final twice had Sami Khedira, Dani Alves, Mario Mandzukic. Players who knew how to stay on the pitch."

At this point, he talked about looking towards clubs abroad and suggested two players that are contracted to Chelsea and Barcelona right now.

"Antonio Rudiger and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé would be good signings from abroad."

Rudiger is known to be one of the most robust defenders in Europe and is also highly competitive and combative. His addition would surely make Juventus a tough team to score against.

The word going around suggests that the Old Lady are in conversation with the Chelsea player to sign him for free this summer.

Ousmane Dembele will also be a free-agent in the summer after the player and his team could not come to an agreement in January. The Barcelona winger has been criticized for his careless attitude on numerous occasions this season but has been sensational since the turn of the year.

He has put in a string of match-winning displays, contributing eight assists and one goal in his last six appearances for the Catalan club. Juventus would surely benefit from his presence.

