"Masterclass incoming tonight", "He dodged Arsenal" - Fans react as Manchester United star returns to Ten Hag's starting XI vs Newcastle

Most fans are happy to see Bruno Fernandes return to Manchester United's starting lineup for their clash with Newcastle United tonight (May 15). The Red Devils captain has missed their last three games with a knee injury.

That's a rare occurrence for Fernandes who is always available for Erik ten Hag. This was the first time during his Old Trafford career that he'd spent a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Nevertheless, Fernandes, 29, is back in Ten Hag's starting lineup for a must-win game against Newcastle. Manchester United's chances of European qualification are hanging by a thread.

The 13-time Premier League champions sit eighth in the league, three points below seventh-placed Chelsea. That spot will hand it's eventual finisher UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

Fernandes has been vital for his side this season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. He comes in for Rasmus Hojlund who appears to be rested.

Ten Hag has started Andre Onana in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, and Diogo Dalot in defense.

Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo, and Scott McTominay are in midfield.

It means Fernandes will likely operate in a false 9 position alongside Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

One fan backed Fernandes to put in a masterclass performance:

"Bruno Fernandes masterclass incoming tonight, we will be there."

Another fan suggested the Portuguese midfielder skipped his side's loss to Arsenal:

"He dodged Arsenal hahahaha."

More fans weighed in on Fernandes' return on X (formerly Twitter). One fan was pleased as he feels he needs game time:

"Good, we need him back and fit for the final. He's gonna play 70mins tonight and 90mins on Sunday."

Another fan fired a warning to Eddie Howe's visitors:

"Pray for Newcastle!!!"

One fan was thrilled to see their skipper return:

"My captain is back!! We’re winning tonight."

However, some fans weren't so happy with Fernandes' return to the starting XI. One fan is concerned Ten Hag isn't handling him properly:

"Why can’t ETH manage his minutes like Licha."

Another fan is worried he'll pick up another injury:

"He will get injured tonight."

Erik ten Hag reaffirmed Manchester United's desire to keep Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes's manager wants him to stay put.

Fernandes' future at Manchester United has been the subject of speculation heading into the summer. The Portuguese playmaker has spent four years at Old Trafford and is a protagonist but hasn't enjoyed much trophy success.

The former Sporting CP captain has two years left on his contract but appears to want assurances about his club's ambitions. Reports claim he spoke to the higher-ups at Old Trafford about the situation and both parties want him to stay.

Ten Hag was asked about Fernandes' future ahead of the Newcastle clash. The Dutch coach highlighted how important his skipper has been throughout his Red Devils spell (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It's clear he's a very important player for us. In all the years he’s been a tremendously important player for Man United and creating the most chances across the PL. So many assists, so many goals."

Fernandes has racked up 79 goals and 64 assists in 230 games since arriving from Sporting in January 2020 for €65 million. He's won the Carabao Cup and has the chance to win the FA Cup against Manchester City in this season's final (May 25).